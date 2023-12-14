Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Eddie-Joe Robinson on the dangerously ‘tense’ return of the medical drama

Very shortly Casualty returns to our screens with its first new episode in over three months and anticipation is at an all-time high for fans of the medical drama.

On Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9.15 pm on BBC1 the much-loved series debuts a new 12-parter called A History of Violence and the opening episode, Tinderbox, sets the tone for a new shocking chapter in the show’s 37-year history.

Keen to know more, What To Watch called Casualty star Eddie-Joe Robinson — AKA cheeky-but-loveable nurse Ryan Firth — to find out more…

Here, Eddie-Joe, 29, teases what to expect from this unforgettable visit to Holby ED…

Eddie-Joe, thanks for making time to chat to us. Can you reveal what state viewers will find Holby ED in when Casualty returns with new episode Tinderbox? “The ED is quite fraught. You’ve got a big pile up of ambulances outside the hospital and everyone is working desperately to try and make their way through them so as many patients can be seen as quickly as possible.”

We know consultant Stevie Nash ends up running the ED during this crisis and asks Ryan to help her. Why do you think she picks him out of all the junior nurses? “Stevie [Elinor Lawless] has taken Ryan under her wing! She asks him to basically get through the backlog as quickly as possible. The energy during this shift is active and dynamic, with everyone working really hard to rectify the issue at hand.”

Call of duty. Ryan gets stuck into the thick of things when Stevie gives him more responsibility. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Why do you think Steve has taken a liking to Ryan in particular? “She said in a previous episode that she sees a lot of herself when she was starting off in Ryan — that kind of Jack Russell energy, where they’re desperate to impress and show how competent they are, but this can lead to mistakes and putting your foot in it a few times too many! I think, because she sees that side of herself in him, that’s why she decides to enlist him and mentor him a bit.”

Casualty trailer — a big change is coming to the ED during A History of Violence

It sounds like an exciting new friendship! Will we see Stevie and Ryan working closely together on any patient cases in Tinderbox? “Yes, they start working together on one particular patient and it's pretty much life or death. This person has been waiting in the ambulance queue for a number of hours and is desperate to be seen.”

Critical times. Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is forced to make some tough calls in Tinderbox. (Image credit: BBC)

What challenges does this present for them? “We've been trying to do our best but there are certain details about the patient that have fallen through the cracks and it creates quite a hostile atmosphere on their side, because they just want to be seen as quickly as possible, but we simply can't.”

It sounds like the ED is reaching breaking point. Can you give us any teasers about what lies ahead? “It's quite tense, I would say, and that tense atmosphere boils over into blame for something pretty horrific…”

Great teaser - thank you! Have you seen any previews of the upcoming new episodes yet? “No, I've not seen anything yet, but I am home for Christmas and will definitely be watching Tinderbox with my mum on the 30th - probably while settling down with some week-old turkey sandwiches!”

You’ve been part of Casualty since April 2023 now. Were you surprised at what a powerhouse it is when you initially joined? “Yes and no. I was a bit surprised with how much fans love the show. I knew it was well-loved but didn’t realise how much of a passionate following it has, so that’s lovely to be a part of. You realise quite quickly that you’re part of something that means a lot to a lot of people, which is a very special thing. Even if you’re playing a character [like Ryan!] where they don’t like your actions! I’m so incredibly proud to be part of Casualty.”

The Holby ED team have faced many a catastrophe. Will they pull together once again as A History of Violence gets underway? (Image credit: BBC)

Catch Eddie-Joe Robinson as Ryan Firth, along with all your Holby ED favourites, when Casualty returns to BBC1 on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9.15pm

From the archives: Eddie-Joe Robinson’s first Casualty episode as nurse Ryan Firth

A quick at-a-glance guide to where Casualty left our favourite characters before taking a break…

Ryan Firth's first ever words in Casualty: "Cry-baby Cam! You working here too? [Looking consultant Stevie Nash up and down] Checking out the cute nurses already..."

Stevie Nash: "I think you'll find I'm a hot doctor."



Who knew, many months down the line, queen of scathing one-liners, Stevie, would be encouraging Ryan to reach his full potential!