Casualty spoilers: Ryan Firth attack aftermath and shock repercussions

Following last week’s shocking assault on Ryan Firth, the young nurse’s fate is revealed in Casualty episode Aftershock (BBC One, 9.15pm, Saturday 06 January 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash and Charlie Fairhead join forces to protect the ED staff, new nurse Ngozi Okoya joins the team, while Jodie Whyte and Teddy Gowan grow closer…

Full Casualty spoilers for Aftershock below…

Ryan Firth’s agony

Ryan Firth is in a bad way following the vicious assault that nearly killed him.

When Casualty returns to our screens this week it’s revealed that he’s still recovering in Holby Hospital but will be discharged later that day. And, while some scars are visible, many others are not.

With Ryan (Eddie-Joe Robinson) clearly struggling, veteran nurse manager Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) tries to keep a close eye on him…

Worried, the senior medic asks nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) to pay Ryan a visit. At first she finds it hard to see him so badly injured and keeps putting her foot in it, but soon their playful relationship takes over, bringing them closer together.

When the time comes to leave the hospital and begin his recovery at home Ryan, buoyed by his co-workers’ support, decides to pop down to the ED to see everyone. However, the chaos on the wards is terrifying and he freezes in his tracks…

Overwhelmed, will he reconsider his future at Holby ED?

A friend in need... Charlie asks Jodie to help him keep an eye on Ryan. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Broken trust

Meanwhile, despite a police presence on the scene and the promise of new security measures, everyone is on edge in the ED.

Even Charlie, who has seen it all during his long career at Holby, is shaken after the recent violence and vows to do everything he can to keep his nursing staff safe.

But it’s easier said than done as, once again, tensions rise when the department fills up with angry patients following a fight at a darts tournament.

Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) implores clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) to do something, and quickly. He assures her that sorting an increased security budget is the first thing on his to-do list when he meets with the board later that day.

But it’s too little too late. As events escalate and another staff member is abused, Stevie takes Max to task! She’s floored, however, when he makes a shock confession and asks for her help.

What will Stevie decide to do?

Shaken Stevie has stern words for Max... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

After a call from his doctor Max opens up to Stevie about his health. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

New nurse Ngozi Okoye

Nurse Ngozi Okoye’s first impressions of Holby are chaotic and disorientating. With her new colleagues preoccupied by Ryan’s attack, it’s not the nicest of introductions but, fortunately, nurse Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) is on hand to give her a quick tour of the ED.

As the department fills up with drunk, angry and arguing patients, Ngozi (Adesuwa Oni) is very much on the backfoot and the frontline at the same time. Even so, she impresses her co-workers when she steps in to help a grief stricken man in the midst of a family tragedy. An encounter with nasty patient Ally Stokes (Doctors’ Dean Williamson), however, leaves her shaken…

On realising something awful has happened to the new nurse Charlie urges Ngozi to open up. Will she confide in him?

Ngozi is taken aback by the bedlam when she first walks into Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week…

Recovering drug addict Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) pays her ex Iain Dean a visit at the ambulance station and reveals she’s returning to work soon…

Faith reaches out to Iain. Does love still linger? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Having had his heart broken by Faith, Iain (Michael Stevenson) is reluctant to let her back into his life. But when Faith’s daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) tells him how much she’s struggling he offers to help the tormented teen…

Iain doesn't appreciated being interrupted while eating! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

During their shift paramedics Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) are reminded how good of a team they make. Will it help repair their friendship?

The atmosphere between Teddy and Sah begins to thaw... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, Teddy is dumped by his fiancée doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) when she discovers why he proposed. He hits the bar and pretty much instantly seeks comfort from another colleague!

Bad romance. Paige dumps Teddy! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) confides in pal Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) that she’s had a meeting with a kidney team. Will she volunteer to become a donor for her dad?

Later, away from work, Jodie comforts Teddy after his breakup with Paige!

Meanwhile, Rida goes on a shopping spree she can ill-afford. When Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) opens up about his struggles to find carers for his father Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh), who has dementia, she offers to help him out for a trial period.

And, finally, Charlie and Stevie join forces in the face of adversity.

An eventful shift gives Rida and Jodie plenty to talk about. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Aftershock airs on BBC One on Saturday 06 January 2024 at 9.15pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.