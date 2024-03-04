Casualty legend Derek Thompson lands HUGE new TV role ahead of his soap exit

Casualty legend Derek Thompson has revealed his new role as he prepares to leave the soap as Charlie Fairhead.

It was announced in May last year that Derek would be leaving the BBC drama after 37 years of playing nurse Charlie Fairhead.

Speaking of his decision to leave Casualty, Derek said: “The time has come for me to hang up Charlie’s scrubs after the most wonderful 37 years.

"Charlie Fairhead was inspired by a real nurse — Pete Salt. Together with the writers and producers, I have tried to bring to Charlie the compassion, kindness, heroism and sound judgement that we all see and love in Pete and I want to say thanks to Pete and everyone else over that time who has inspired me in bringing this character to life.”

His final scenes will air soon as part of a huge exit storyline, but it won't be long before he appears on our screens in a new role as Derek has been cast in Blue Lights season 2.

Derek Thompson as Robin Graham in Blue Lights season 2. (Image credit: BBC/Two Cities Television)

The police drama pulled in more than seven million viewers, becoming the biggest drama series of the year in Northern Ireland.

Derek will play the role of retired police officer Robin Graham, who is first introduced in the second episode of the season. It's been teased that his past and conscience will catch up with him when trainee solicitor Jen Robinson (Hannah McClean) investigates a decades old case that will have dangerous implications for the present.

Derek said of the role: "I loved the first series of Blue Lights and thought, as did the majority of my friends and colleagues, that it was the best new TV series of last year. I was thrilled and excited when I got the invitation to take part in series two.

"I was born in Belfast and was equally excited to travel over to work on the show and pleased to report, having read the scripts, that I'm sure the fans will love the second series every bit as much as the first. Greatly looking forward to it myself as I'm one of them."

Blue Lights season 2 is set to air in spring 2024 on BBC Two.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.