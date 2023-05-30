Casualty LEGEND quits after an astonishing 37 years on the show
It's the end of an era as one of Casualty's most iconic stars leaves the medical drama after almost four decades.
It has been announced that Casualty icon, Derek Thompson will be leaving the BBC drama after 37 years in the role of Charlie Fairhead.
The news was announced today, Tuesday, May 30, that after appearing in nearly 900 episodes Derek will be hanging up his scrubs later this year as Charlie bows out of the show as part of a huge exit storyline.
Details of Charlie's dramatic departure are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but it has been confirmed that Derek will be filming until the autumn, and his final scenes as Charlie will air next year.
Show insiders have also promised that Charlie will be going out with a bang, which only seems fitting seeing as Derek is Casualty’s longest-serving cast member and has played a central part in the drama since it launched in 1986.
Speaking of his decision to leave Casualty, Derek Thompson said: “The time has come for me to hang up Charlie’s scrubs after the most wonderful 37 years.
"Charlie Fairhead was inspired by a real nurse – Pete Salt. Together with the writers and producers, I have tried to bring to Charlie the compassion, kindness, heroism and sound judgement that we all see and love in Pete and I want to say thanks to Pete and everyone else over that time who has inspired me in bringing this character to life.”
Jon Sen, Executive Producer of Casualty for BBC Studios, says: “Derek and I would often joke that, after such a long and dramatic career in the NHS, there was almost nothing that Charlie hadn’t seen. So it was an amazing surprise to me when Derek arrived with a brilliant idea for Charlie’s exit as part of an upcoming storyline, which was too good to pass up.
"We will all miss Derek enormously. Over nearly four decades, Derek has crafted an iconic character who is woven into the fabric of British TV history. We will miss his craft, his humour and his on-screen presence. We’re also going to miss a friend, so for the next few months we’re going to have a ball filming Charlie’s final chapter.”
Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Most Popular
By Claire Crick