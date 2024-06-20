Casualty is being taken off air — here's why
There’s bad news for Casualty fans, as BBC’s medical drama is removed from the schedules.
Casualty has been removed from the schedules for Saturday 29 June, 2024 — see our TV guide for more — which means fans of BBC’s long-running medical series will have to wait for the third instalment of Storm Damage.
The show’s traditional time slot is Saturday nights on BBC1, but due to live coverage of UEFA Men’s Euro 2024 from 4.30 until 10.10pm on Saturday 29 June 2024, Casualty has been bumped.
So far this Summer, Casualty has been moving between BBC1 and BBC2, so viewers can still enjoy the high jinx from Holby. However, this week that isn’t possible, as live coverage from Glastonbury 2024 dominates BBC2’s schedules from 5pm until 2am.
Glastonbury 2024
From 5pm until 9pm Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne, Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley present coverage from Worthy Farm in Somerset, introducing performances from across the five main stages.
Making their Pyramid Stage debuts are singer-songwriters Cyndi Lauper and Michael Kiwanuka, while the Other Stage sees the first appearance at the festival by pop star Camila Cabello. Plus, sisters Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor of folk duo the Staves join the presenters in the studio for a special performance, and there is a look at Arrivals, the festival's first dedicated South Asian space
From 9pm until 10pm Clara and Jack present further coverage of the festival looking over the site as the sun begins to set. They introduce the Pyramid Stage debut of rapper, musician and songwriter Little Simz, while Mike Skinner brings his project the Streets to the Other Stage for some old-school vibes. Elsewhere, Jo takes in the atmosphere at the Pyramid Stage before Saturday night headliners...
From 10pm until midnight Jo introduces Coldplay's Saturday night headline set at the festival. The band is no stranger to the Pyramid Stage top spot. Back in 2002, they headlined for the first time having released just one LP. Fast forward 22 years, they have nine albums under their belts and the Worthy Farm favourites are topping the bill for the fifth time - the only act to have ever reached this milestone. Expect a setlist full of favourites.
When is Casualty next on
The second instalment of Casualty’s Storm Damage 12-parter Sinking Ships - Day 2 airs on Saturday 22 June at 8.35pm on BBC1.
The opening episode Sinking Ships - Day 1 aired on Saturday 15 June at 8.20pm on BBC2 and is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
For all the latest on Casualty’s Summer schedules see our special guide
