Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash attacked and Max's secret is out!

Stevie Nash comes face-to-face with Ryan Firth’s vicious attacker in Casualty episode Red Flags (BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday 20 January 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Rash Masum is anxious as Rida Amaan begins caring for his father, Ashok, and Dylan Keogh and Jodie Whyte join forces to help Max Cristie.

Full Casualty spoilers for Red Flags below…

Stevie Nash in danger

Consultant Stevie Nash has been close to breaking point since nurse Ryan Firth was viciously attacked by Ray McKenna in December.

This week the shaken senior medic is forced into high alert mode when PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett) reveals that Ray has absconded from custody during his mother’s funeral!

PC Harry has scary news for Stevie. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Ray (James Foster — also recently seen terrorising Evelyn in Coronation Street!) blames Stevie for his mum’s death and has vowed revenge. And, even though Stevie takes every precaution to remain safe at work, he manages to slip through Holby ED’s security net...

Seething with rage, Ray corners Stevie alone in the ladies’ bathroom and a terrifying showdown follows!

“Ray’s horrific act of violence has already culminated in Ryan leaving,” said Elinor Lawless, in a recent exclusive with What To Watch. “The ED is a highly charged and incredibly tense environment. Emotions are running high.”

As Ray’s fury violently escalates, will Stevie become his second victim?

Change and challenges

It's Rida Amaan’s first day caring for Rash Masum’s father, Ashok, and the doctor has some concerns. As soon as Rida (Sarah Seggari) arrives at his house, it’s clear that she has a very different approach to Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) and his needs.

Worried, Rash (Neet Mohan) leaves for work, but when he overhears some of the ED’s nurses’ chatting about Rida’s carelessness, he can’t help reaching for his phone to check up on everything at home.

Later, however, when Rida fails to pick up, Rash’s anxiety grows. Will he neglect his shift (and patients!) to check up on Rida?

Rash is nervous about leaving Ashok with Rida. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Maxed out!

While Dylan Keogh and Jodie Whyte are treating a young boy who has swallowed something he shouldn’t have, Max Cristie proves instrumental when events take a dangerous turn.

With Dylan (William Keogh) and Jodie (Anna Chell) struggling to save Mackenzie (Leo Symes), Max’s tender intervention saves the day!

Over the course of working closely together, however, Jodie and Dylan realise they both know the truth about Max’s kidney failure diagnosis.

Dylan and Jodie get talking... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Later, Max is the victim of an assault and collapses in front of the ED. When he’s unable to get up, it looks like his secret is out… Will he finally allow Dylan and Jodie to help him?

Exhausted Max can't hide his pain. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

The patient stories at the heart of Holby ED have always been the lifeblood of the series and in this episode there are several cases that make an emotional imprint on the medics - some leaving them feeling helpless, others hopeful.

Stand out are Stevie’s compassionate treatment of assault victim Kofi (Corey Montague-Sholay, The Prince) and war photographer Tyler (Dominic Mafham, Vigil), as well as Rash’s involvement with teenage joyrider Zahid (Twana Omer, Coronation Street).

Stevie treats Kofi. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) confides in Jodie that her engagement to paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) is back on!

Jodie doesn’t know where to look, as Paige clearly has no idea that she and Teddy had a secret one-night stand!

Will Paige notice how uncomfortable Jodie is whenever she mentions Teddy?

Paige is ready to start a new chapter with Teddy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Concerned Dylan keeps an eye on Max and Jodie. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

During a self-defence class headed up by PC Harry, nurses Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) and Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) get on like a house on fire.

Meanwhile, Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) checks up on Stevie after her ordeal. Will he see through her bravado?

Charlie knows Stevie is struggling... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Red Flags airs on BBC One on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9.20pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

When is Casualty next on? Here’s our guide to every episode in 2024