Casualty spoilers: Jacob Masters' custody fight AND Holby ED in shock documentary

Jacob Masters is unable to come to terms with losing his grandson in Casualty episode Into the Fire (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday 20 April 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Holby ED faces a whistleblowing crisis, Rash Masum has a serious setback, and Stevie Nash decides to find out why Dylan Keogh is in hiding…

Full Casualty spoilers for Into the Fire below…

Jacob Masters’ baby blues

Jacob Masters was rattled when he first discovered that his newborn grandson had been abandoned outside Holby ED by his estranged son, Blake, last month, but now the paramedic is determined to become guardian to baby Carter.

This week Jacob (Charles Venn) meets his grandchild’s mother Danielle Holt (Xara Chisano, Drillin) for the first time when he visits her in prison and explains his plans. But he’s in for a shock when Danielle reveals she’s decided to keep Carter with her while she serves her sentence!

At first Jacob is furious and, unable to think clearly, he puts himself in danger during the line of duty when enters a burning flat and rescues Abi Rippen (Natalie Spence, Emmerdale, The Diplomat ) and Owen Poulton (Ossian Luke, EastEnders , Professor T), while his work partner Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) looks on in horror!

Fortunately, Jacob is unscathed by his heroics, but it’s worrying that risked his life in the heat of the moment…

Change of heart

Thankfully with a little help from his close friend and paramedic partner Iain, Jacob realises that it isn’t about what he wants and that perhaps it’s best for Carter to be with his mum.

In the spirit of openhearted reconciliation, Jacob pays Danielle another visit and apologises to her and social worker Tonya Dowling (Lily Beau) for his earlier outburst… Only for the young mum to reveal she’s also had a change of heart and wants Carter to live with him!

Suddenly Jacob finds himself raising a baby at his home. But he’s not entirely on his lonesome - Iain turns up to lend a helping hand!

But something tells us, Jacob will face many challenges as he tries to juggle work and parenthood… How will he cope with raising Carter alone?

In an exclusive interview with What To Watch, Charles Venn tells us: "Baby Carter steals the show!"

Siobhan in turmoil

When the hospital CEO calls clinical lead Patrick Onley (Jamie Glover) for an emergency meeting, clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) knows in her bones it's not going to be good news.

And she’s right!

When Patrick returns he orders consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) to lead the department, while he has crisis talks with Siobhan.

It’s then that Patrick reveals that a damning documentary about Holby ED’s deadly failings will be airing later that night!

To make matters worse, the programme contains the sensitive body camera footage that Siobhan accidentally sent to everyone in the department last week.

Now the big question is, Who is the whistleblower?

Siobhan is certain that it can’t possibly be anyone from the team, but Patrick isn’t convinced…

We smell scapegoats and a witch hunt in Casualty's near future.

Rash’s fresh pain

When Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) spots his online therapist Uma Mehta (Arinder Sadhra) waiting to be seen in the ED after an accident with a kitchen knife, he offers to try and get her seen more quickly.

While treating her, it becomes clear that Uma doesn’t recognise Rash, which leaves the grieving medic understandably hurt.

Reeling, Rash confides in his cousin Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu), who - with his usual sensitivity - thinks it’s hilarious.

Once Uma discovers who Rash is, she feels dreadful and apologises - and it’s plain to see she’s under a lot of pressure from her pushy husband Aadi (Tariq Rasheed, For Life) - but even so, the damage is done and their patient-therapist trust is broken…

Rash at boiling point

As well as treating Uma and taking the lead on burns victim Abi, this episode of Casualty sees Rash treating anxious patient Yannick Abadi (Al Nedjari, Coronation Street , Bridgerton). Kindly Rash goes above and beyond to reassure traumatised Yannick that his cancer hasn’t returned.

But later, when tallying up the events of the day, Patrick gives Rash a public dressing down for wasting resources. Fed up with being expected to treat patients like they’re numbers in a queue, the younger doctor angrily pushes back and gives Patrick a piece of his mind!

Although Stevie supports Rash, Patrick is left speechless at his junior’s outburst.

Has their working relationship become irreparable?

Stevie tracks down Dylan Keogh

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) confides in Stevie that she’s still trying to unsuccessfully get hold of missing medic Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and is becoming increasingly worried about him.

Stevie, too, is concerned about the consultant and after a day of running the ED it’s abundantly obvious how much they need him. So she decides to pay Dylan an impromptu visit at his barge when her shift ends…

Strictly confidential

When she gets there, Dylan is doing a deep dive into past medical cases and there’s a bottle of gin sitting on his desk…

With neither consultant interested in small talk, they jump straight into the issue at hand, and Dylan makes a shocking revelation to his colleague!

It looks like Patrick’s accusations have really done a number on Dylan’s mental health and medical confidence. Can Stevie help him?

Also in Casualty this week

Stevie and Faith make a great team as they lead the ED in a time of crisis.

Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) comes in for a ferocious tongue lashing from Siobhan, who is under enormous pressure as news of the documentary breaks.

Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) is a reassuring presence as a nervous Rash makes life and death decisions in resus.

Meanwhile, Patrick briefs the team on the TV documentary and reveals some of them may make an appearance when the expose is released later that evening!

And finally, Stevie wins ‘Weirdest Case of the Week’ when she treats veterinary student Jonah Quek (Mason Dhokia).

Casualty episode Into the Fire airs on BBC1 on Saturday 20 April 2024 at 8.25pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.