Hollyoaks spoilers: Fire bomb! The Osbornes house is attacked!

There is panic and terror when the Osbornes are targeted in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and her estranged husband, Darren (Ashley-Taylor Dawson) are scared for their lives when a brick comes smashing through their window and bursts into flames.

The shaken pair have no idea who would want to bring them harm but it looks like they could be about to find out.

Diane introduces her son Ro to GLBT support worker Matt in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, in the wake of yesterday’s trauma, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) introduces her son, Ro (Ava Webster) to LGBT support group leader Matt.

Can Matt win Ro’s trust when he opens up about his own trans journey?

Will Ro feel able to open up to Matt in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) and his partner Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) grow anxious after learning that Ste’s son, Lucas (Oscar Curtis) is planning to fly to Egypt later that day with fellow teenagers, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

Crime boss Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who is running a human and drugs trafficking operation along with corrupt copper, DI Banks (Drew Cain), informs vulnerable Frankie she’s secured her another chance with Ray.

Frankie Osborne and Dillon Ray have been groomed by Grace and her brother Rex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Frankie meets Ray, but before anything happens between them, Ray suddenly collapses and Frankie and Dillon are caught red handed!

DI Banks receives a call from Grace but when the phone connects to his car's Bluetooth, it’s Banks’ girlfriend, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who is waiting for him who hears the call.

Diane is left with some BIG questions for her boyfriend!

Diane starts to have suspicions about her copper boyfriend, DI Banks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Rex tells Dillon and Frankie they need to get out of Hollyoaks fast and disappear for good for their own safety.

Ste begs Dillon, who has previously been groomed by Rex and his sister, Grace, not to take Lucas away with him.

Plus, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) helps Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) plan a surprise proposal for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However, things go badly awry!

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.