Hollyoaks spoilers: Fight! Darren Osborne rages at Rex!
Airs Wednesday 14 May on E4 at 7pm.
Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) goes berserk at Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Darren and his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) were left badly shaken when a missile was hurled through the window of their home and burst into flames.
Tonight, Darren manages to put out the fire, but it’s clear Nancy, who has had to endure stress after stress, is at breaking point.
Seeing her parents in such a state, teenager Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) decides to quietly slip away from the family home.
Later on Darren spots Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) with Frankie’s friend, teenager Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and things turn physical as Darren demands answers.
Darren loses control, punching Rex, who was responsible for getting both Frankie and Dillon hooked on drugs, to the ground.
Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) steps in to breaks up the fight and Rex confides in Dodger and admits he’s trying to protect the teens.
How will Dodger react to Rex’s confession?
Dillon, who had been planning on going to Egypt with Frankie, leaves a heartbreaking message for his on/off boyfriend Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
Lucas is utterly devastated by what Dillon has to say and Ste (Kieron Richardson) attempts to comfort his son and pick up the pieces.
Later on Lucas receives some comforting advice from an unlikely ally, Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane).
Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) talks to Frankie and denies any involvement in the firebomb attack, and promises to Frankie that she’ll help her escape from Hollyoaks.
Plus, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham), who caught Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) off guard by proposing to her, realises he needs to handle things differently.
What has Freddie got planned now?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7 am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7 pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hollyoaks spoilers: Fire bomb! The Osbornes house is attacked!
Hollyoaks spoilers: Ro Hutchinson wants to end his life