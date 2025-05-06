Hollyoaks spoilers: Fight! Darren Osborne rages at Rex!

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) goes berserk at Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Darren and his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) were left badly shaken when a missile was hurled through the window of their home and burst into flames.

Tonight, Darren manages to put out the fire, but it’s clear Nancy, who has had to endure stress after stress, is at breaking point.

Seeing her parents in such a state, teenager Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) decides to quietly slip away from the family home.

Darren's fury bubbles over when he spots Rex in the market. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Darren spots Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) with Frankie’s friend, teenager Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and things turn physical as Darren demands answers.

Darren loses control, punching Rex, who was responsible for getting both Frankie and Dillon hooked on drugs, to the ground.

Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) steps in to breaks up the fight and Rex confides in Dodger and admits he’s trying to protect the teens.

How will Dodger react to Rex’s confession?

Darren knocks Rex to the ground. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dodger Savage steps in to pull Darren away from Rex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dillon, who had been planning on going to Egypt with Frankie, leaves a heartbreaking message for his on/off boyfriend Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

Lucas is utterly devastated by what Dillon has to say and Ste (Kieron Richardson) attempts to comfort his son and pick up the pieces.

Later on Lucas receives some comforting advice from an unlikely ally, Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane).

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) talks to Frankie and denies any involvement in the firebomb attack, and promises to Frankie that she’ll help her escape from Hollyoaks.

Rex is left shaken by Darren's violent outburst. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham), who caught Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) off guard by proposing to her, realises he needs to handle things differently.

What has Freddie got planned now?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7 am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7 pm.