General Hospital spoilers: Kristina fights Molly for custody?

For longtime fans of General Hospital, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) decision to use Kristina (Kate Mansi) as their surrogate after things didn’t pan out with Andrea Gates (Lily Anne Harrison) spelled trouble. Yes, Kristina is Molly’s sister so keeping things in the family may have seemed like a good idea, but there were a few red flags that Molly and TJ should have paid attention to.

Let’s start with the fact that Kristina is Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) daughter. Given how close she’s traditionally been with her father, that is before he beat up Dex (Evan Hofer), there was always the probability that Kristina would be around organized crime in some capacity, and therefore in danger.

Although the kingpin tries his hardest to keep his family safe and untouched by his life in the underworld of Port Charles, history has proven time and time again that’s nearly impossible. Both Michael (Chad Duell) and Kristina have previously been kidnapped due to Sonny’s ties to organized crime, and Morgan (Bryan Craig) is dead in part because of the connection.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Another red flag waving from the beginning of this surrogacy plan is the relationship between Kristina and Molly. While they are sisters and love each other, they’ve been known to get into tifts, largely because Molly doesn’t always approve of Kristina’s rash decision-making. Kristina may be pregnant now, but her personality was never going to drastically change because of it.

Perhaps the most glaring red flag of all is when Molly and TJ decided to use Kristina’s egg to conceive. Kristina has a biological/maternal connection to the baby, and that may not be so easy for Kristina to part with when the time comes. She is already showing signs of how bonded she is with her unborn child.

Nancy Lee Grahn, Kristen Vaganos and Kate Mansi in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Having said all of that, the closer it comes to delivery time, the more we doubt there will be a smooth transition between Kristina giving birth and her handing over the baby to Molly and TJ.

Molly and TJ have hinted a few times that they hope to raise the child in Port Charles but to limit Kristina’s influence. They don’t want her drama, or that of her father, around their baby. The sentiment is not likely to go over well with Kristina.

Also, because Kristina’s egg was used during conception, she could push to retain her rights as the biological mother. Up until this point, we don’t recall Kristina signing any legal documents promising that she’ll terminate her rights as the mother, so there’s a chance she doesn’t just give Molly and TJ the baby. Molly may be a top-notch lawyer now, but the law may not be on her side if a custody battle happens.

Now the question still remains if Kristina would really make such a bold play to keep the child. The decision would obviously cause friction between her and Molly, and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) would be placed in the middle. A very uncomfortable position to be in.

We have to say, if a custody battle is brewing, it’s been a while since we’ve seen one on General Hospital and it will be very interesting to see who sides with who in Port Charles.