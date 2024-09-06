General Hospital spoilers: Jason turns to Brennan to get Sonny out of trouble?

We’re still relatively surprised that General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) actually murdered John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Yes, John’s relentless pursuit of putting Sonny behind bars caused him to cross the line and prosecute an innocent Kristina (Kate Mansi), even as she recovered from losing her baby. Plus, John’s blackmail of Jason (Steve Burton) was reprehensible. However, at the end of the day, John was a federal agent with the FBI, and Sonny shooting him in cold blood was too bold of a move that could land the dimpled kingpin in prison for the rest of his life.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Sonny has worked with Michael (Chad Duell) and Carly (Laura Wright) to mitigate the situation. Michael cleaned up the bullet casings and Carly provided him with an alibi, letting people think the two of them were sleeping together and thereby unable to be at the scene of the crime. But even with Michael and Carly helping, we’re not sure this will be enough to save Sonny.

Now just like old times, Sonny is looping in Jason to all of this mess in an effort to stay out of prison. Unfortunately, we’re not sure Jason can do much more since he wasn’t around to dispose of John’s body right after the murder, he couldn’t help get rid of casings, he couldn’t have come up with a better option for an alibi than Carly and the cops are now working the case.

Adam J. Harrington and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With all that being said, we don’t actually believe Sonny will be sent to prison for murder. While there’s certainly a chance he pins the homicide on someone else to maintain his freedom, we have to consider Jason reluctantly goes to Brennan (Charles Mesure) to rescue Sonny.

It wasn’t that long ago when Brennan propositioned Jason to come work for him and the WSB. Jason wasn’t interested then and told him no, but Brennan thought Jason would one day need him, and when that day came, Jason would owe him. Has that day arrived?

Charles Mesure, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Jason is incredibly loyal to Sonny and Carly, and considering he already put his life on hold to save Carly from prison, we can see him doing something similar for Sonny. Plus, if Brennan was powerful enough to get the FBI to toss out the case against Carly and destroy the incriminating audio file, we think he could probably sabotage a potential case against Sonny.

Should this prove to be the case, we can only imagine what Brennan will have Jason do, and how Carly may react if she finds out about it. Something just tells us that John will manage to cause as much chaos for the residents of Port Charles dead as he did alive.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors