General Hospital spoilers: Josslyn explodes at the possibility of a Carly and Sonny reunion?

General Hospital fans know that Josslyn (Eden McCoy) hasn’t been a fan of Sonny (Maurice Benard) for quite some time. After her former stepfather (a few times over) broke Carly’s (Laura Wright) heart the last time when he got romantically involved with Nina (Cynthia Watros), she joined the list of Port Charles residents who aren’t fond of the dimpled kingpin.

Further stressing the relationship between Josslyn and Sonny is Dex (Evan Hofer). After Sonny discovered that Dex was hired by Michael (Chad Duell) to infiltrate his organization, the Corinthos patriarch forced Dex to leave town, which was a blow to Josslyn and Dex’s relationship. However, Dex eventually returned to Port Charles, aggravating Sonny in the process. Then, while not on the right dosage of bipolar medication, Sonny snapped and badly beat up Dex. Josslyn was outraged by Sonny’s actions.

Fast forward a little to when Carly believed she was headed to prison thanks to John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). The Metro Court owner pleaded with both Michael and Josslyn to make amends with Sonny, as she needed all three to be there for Donna (Scarlett Spears) if Carly was sent to prison. Josslyn agreed. Not for nothing, Josslyn also seemingly softened toward Sonny after the revelation his medication was tampered with.

Adam J. Harrington and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now in present day at the Quartermaine estate, John Cates has been murdered. Sonny shot him in cold blood, tired of Cates threatening Kristina (Kate Mansi) with prison. Fortunately for Sonny, Michael stumbled upon the aftermath and went into crisis management mode. Michael sent his father to the mansion to find Carly and convince her to provide him with an alibi.

Just like old times, Carly agreed to help her ex. When the two appeared before the others who also happened to be at the Quatermaine mansion, the duo made it seem as if they just had a passionate hookup upstairs, shocking Nina, Tracy (Jane Elliot) and the whole lot. Carly is determined to sell this lie to protect Sonny and throw off suspicion (but Tracy still suspects Sonny murdered John).

Having said all of this, one person who will be more repulsed than Tracy by the suggestion that Carly and Sonny hooked up is Josslyn. Sure she’s cordial with Sonny these days, but she doesn’t care for him and sees him as more or less a thug. Plus, Josslyn doesn’t want her mom to be hurt again, and considering how many times Sonny and Carly have ended in heartbreak, Josslyn may think that’s in her mom’s future if she reunites with her ex.

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

We can imagine Josslyn unloading on Carly when she hears about the "hookup," listing all the reasons her mom shouldn’t be with Sonny. However, will Carly sit there and take her daughter’s disapproving stares and statements, or will Carly admit that she simply provided her ex with an alibi?

Considering how close Carly is with her oldest daughter, it’s possible she shares the truth. However, we don’t think that will make Josslyn feel any better about the situation.

The moment Carly provided Sonny with an alibi, she committed a crime. Having just had a close call with prison time, Josslyn may blast her mom for putting herself back in a precarious position. Carly could defend her actions saying she did what she did for the sake of the entire family, but Josslyn may strongly disagree.

On a final note, we have to say, Carly will likely continue to tell this alibi lie. The moment Michael cleaned up the bullet casings at the scene of the crime, he too broke the law. By Carly helping to throw suspicion off Sonny, she also helps to keep eyes off of Michael.