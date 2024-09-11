General Hospital spoilers: Now that Brennan did Carly another favor, will he ask one of her?

Since arriving in Port Charles, General Hospital’s Brennan (Charles Mesure) has developed quite the fascination for Carly (Laura Wright). He’s enamored with her charm, fiery personality and perhaps the lengths she’s willing to go to in an effort to protect her loved ones. As such is the case, Brennan has found himself doing a few favors for the Metro Court owner.

For starters, when John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) had Carly backed into a corner with the audio file the FBI had of her confessing to being the head of the Corinthos organization, Brennan was a sounding board for her as she panicked about what to do. Even as Brennan was locked away in prison himself, Carly visited him and sought his advice. Then upon his release from prison and his reinstatement into the WSB, Brennan had the audio file of Carly wiped from the FBI’s server, which led to the dismissal of the criminal case against her.

Laura Wright and Charles Messure, General Hospital (Image credit: DIsney)

Then in the General Hospital episode airing on September 10, Carly went to Brennan to ask for his help with Lucky (Jonathan Jackson). Once she spoke with Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) about her cousin being in danger, she knew she needed Brennan’s help in tracking Lucky down. Brennan ultimately agreed to lend his services. We tend to believe that after Carly gets the information she’ll ask Jason for his help, but that’s another story for another day.

Back with Brennan, it just seems as if he continues to do one favor after the other for Carly, asking for nothing in return. We think that will soon change.

Now, should Brennan finally ask Carly for something in exchange for all his help, we can think of two things he’d want. First, General Hospital viewers know that Brennan wants Jason to come work for him. So far Jason has been adamant that he has no interest in working for Brennan, but it’s possible Brennan pressures Carly to make the pitch to her bestie.

However, there's a strong likelihood Carly won’t do Brennan’s bidding as she doesn’t know what he wants Jason to do. Plus, unless it has to deal with her family, she never really pressures Jason to do anything.

Charles Mesure, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Because Brennan likely understands that, we think the thing Brennan asks Carly for is simply a date. He’s been trying to get her to agree to dinner for a while now, and she’s politely declined each time. However, if he asks this go-around, will she say yes? We tend to think so.

Not only may she see dinner as an opportunity to say thank you, but with the fall coming, we think Carly is due some romance to close out the year. Although some may argue it’s finally time for her to rekindle things with Jason, and others may be advocating for her and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to remarry, we can’t rule out the possibility that she has new love on the horizon.