The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: holes in Steffy's plan?

Steffy is hatching a plan to undermine Carter and Hope’s control of Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, but ultimately her plan could backfire spectacularly.

When Daphne Rose (Murielle Hillaire) recently showed up in Los Angeles, it wasn’t a coincidence. The most famous nose in Paris doesn’t have a lot of time in her calendar so taking an unplanned meeting at Forrester Creations was quite an event. It sent Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) over the moon to know that they might have an exclusive Daphne Rose scent to launch their lifestyle umbrella.

However, Daphne’s meeting wasn’t by accident, as the whole thing had been orchestrated by Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who asked her friend to go to her family’s company as part of her plan to get Forrester Creations back. Part of her plan involves having Daphne as an insider in the company, but her role won’t just be about creating a signature scent — Steffy wants her to seduce Carter and break up his relationship with Hope so that everything starts to unravel.

Interestingly, this could lead to some unforeseen challenges we don’t think Steffy has considered.

Let’s say that Daphne, a seasoned businesswoman with lots of influence, starts to see that her signature scent gets a lot of traction through the new luxury lifestyle plan at Forrester Creations. Perhaps she won’t want to see that momentum get lost, so she’ll gently encourage Carter’s plan to build his portfolio of luxury brands.

And when it comes to Steffy’s plan for Daphne to seduce Carter and break up his relationship with Hope, well, what if the plan works a little too well? What if Daphne, sensing blood in the water, decides to manipulate the situation so that Carter does indeed break up with Hope, but she installs herself as the new puppetmaster, pulling the strings to promote her own interests?

As soap fans, we know well enough when the best-laid plans start to fall apart because of something completely unexpected happening. Steffy’s plan isn’t something that Hope and Carter see coming, but we think it might be an even more interesting twist if an unexpected wrench gets thrown into Steffy’s plan, too.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors