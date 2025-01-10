The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 10, 2025: love is in the air

Brooke is struggling to accept Ridge is gone while Ridge moves on with Taylor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 10, 2025.

We wrap up the week with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) romantic evening. They’re still dancing. She thanks him for everything he’s done, especially the dress. He wants her to wear it and to feel special, it’s important to him.

In Malibu, Finn (Tanner Novlan) reminds Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that the kids are gone so they have the house to themselves since Taylor is with Ridge. Steffy hopes they’re having a good time and that Brooke doesn’t bother them.

Katie (Heather Tom) arrives at the office to find Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) still working. Brooke didn’t realize how late it was, but she’d rather be busy working than be home alone without Ridge.

Finn can’t believe Ridge moved out of Brooke’s place, but Steffy knows it’s because Hope still lives there and that was the final straw for Ridge.

Brooke never thought she’d be in this situation with Ridge at this point in her life. She imagined things being so different. She knows he’s upset and angry, but she feels the same way after he turned to Taylor so quickly.

Taylor tells Ridge that spending this time together has meant so much to her, especially considering how she arrived in LA thinking her heart was failing. And now it’s “thriving” thanks to him. Their dancing turns to kissing.

Finn wonders if it’s really over between Ridge and Brooke, but Steffy thinks it better be over after all that’s happened. She’s grateful her mother is there so Ridge can see that’s who he was meant to be with. Finn teases that “meant to be” is something that runs in the family because he has proof of it.

Katie can’t believe that Brooke explained everything to Ridge and he didn’t see the truth. She knows Hope did the wrong thing but her heart was in the right place and she really can’t stand Ridge calling her daughter names. Katie is proud that Brooke stood up to him, but Brooke admits that she “lost it” when he said she’s not really part of the family given she’s the mother of his child. That’s why she slapped him, and then she “shoved” Taylor as she was leaving. “It wasn’t my best moment,” she admits to her sister. But Brooke says her whole world was falling apart and everything was upside down, so she couldn’t help it.

The slow dancing continues as Taylor says that they’ve come full circle and are where they’re supposed to be. Ridge says it feels right being there with her. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) walks in and sees them and tries to sneak out the front door, but not before taking a look back at Ridge and Taylor dancing. Ridge says they should try to get the beach house back so that they can move back in together. Donna can’t believe what she’s hearing as Ridge tells Taylor their night isn’t over, and she watches as he leads her to the stairs.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn and Steffy are kissing on the couch and she tells him how happy she is to be with him. Their life together makes her so happy. He tells her to never forget his love for her. They start tearing their clothes off.

Katie doesn’t know how they got to this point. Brooke knows Ridge was pushed over the edge. Brooke gets a call from Donna and Donna tells them what she walked in on. When Brooke hears about the romantic evening Donna saw, she’s devastated. Katie hugs her.

Ridge and Taylor have made it to the bedroom. He tells her that he missed them being together and that he’s always loved her. Then their clothing starts coming off, too.

Steffy and Finn’s night keeps heating up. Steffy gets a text from her mother saying that she’s spending the night with Ridge, which makes Steffy so happy. “Scandalous,” Finn teases, reminding Steffy this is what she always wanted. She hopes it means Brooke is finally out of Ridge’s life “for good.”

Brooke can’t believe that Donna saw Ridge with Taylor in his room, for the night. Katie suggests they go to her place and eat ice cream. Brooke just wants to be alone, and Katie eventually relents. They share a hug. Once Katie is gone, Brooke thinks back to her time with Ridge.

While she reminisces, Taylor and Ridge are in bed and Taylor is telling him how much she wanted to be together with him again, making plans. “Wherever you are is where I want to be,” she says. “I’m right here,” he tells her.