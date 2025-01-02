Do the new opening credits on The Bold and the Beautiful spell doom for two missing characters?
Two characters were removed, two were added and one is missing entirely.
It’s a brand new year and we’re looking forward to lots of drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, the show gave fans something to talk about with the debut of new opening credits during the final days of 2024. There are two new faces, two faces who have been removed and someone who is missing entirely. What could it all mean?
Before we start, it’s important to note that the show hasn’t made any statements about changes in the cast, so at this point we’re just speculating as to what it might mean.
Missing from the opening credits are Matthew Atkinson’s Thomas Forrester and Joshua Hoffman’s RJ Forrester.
Thomas, of course, has been missing from the show for a while now. After fleeing Los Angeles for Paris, he ended up falling in love with Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and proposing to her. They’re close to saying “I do” and don’t show any signs of leaving France any time soon, so it makes sense that he might be away from the show for now. It’s entirely possible that Atkinson’s absence was planned, as he and his wife welcomed a son in November.
RJ was devastated by what happened with Luna (Lisa Yamada). He also lost his job when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) dropped the Hope for the Future line. Interestingly, we haven’t seen RJ since Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stole the company away from the Forresters. RJ would be right in the middle of the drama given that his father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), lost his CEO position and his mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) took over.
With the family in the middle of a battle, it’s odd that he’s gone from the current story, especially because Hope would have certainly welcomed her younger brother back to the fashion line now that it has been reinstated. RJ would have also made for a good sparring partner for Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) now that Will is interning at the company.
Speaking of Will, he and Electra (Laneya Grace) are the newest faces in the opening credits and we’ve no doubt that they are going to continue their courtship after Will punishes Remy (Christian Weissman) for trying to destroy Electra’s career with the deepfake photos and attempting to manipulate her into loving him. It’s not surprising that this duo was added because their future on the show seems to be very bright — and it’s also taking over as the newest “cute” relationship now that Luna and RJ are over.
Perhaps the biggest mystery is the fact that Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is missing from the opening credits entirely. We don’t know how long Brewer is sticking around the soap, but with Ivy’s jewelry line moving full speed ahead at Forrester Creations it makes sense that she’s sticking around LA and should therefore be included in the credits… unless something is about to happen that could change all of that.
What do you think about the new opening credits on The Bold and the Beautiful? Do you think these characters (and the actors who play them) will be back at some point? Let us know in the comments!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
