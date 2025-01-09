Will Ridge ever learn his lesson on The Bold and the Beautiful?

After a romantic night with Taylor, Ridge seems to be moving further and further away from “his Logan” on The Bold and the Beautiful. But Ridge’s interest in Taylor is rooted in his pain from Brooke’s betrayal and could ultimately lead to even greater pain. Will Ridge ever learn his lesson?

Instead of waiting to hear Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) explanation about the CEO position, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) immediately assumed the worst (that she betrayed him, when in fact she was trying to save the company). Their relationship was over, and he seemed ok with it because he knew that Taylor (Rebecca Budig) was waiting in the wings to possibly rekindle their relationship.

Longtime viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful know that this is a familiar pattern with the star-crossed lovers , as they have gone back and forth throughout their history, and Taylor has been right there in the mix. At the moment, Brooke is the only one who seems to be mourning the end of their relationship while Ridge is embracing the time he’s spending with Taylor. But is this love for Ridge, or is Taylor the rebound for him (again)?

Ridge doesn’t seem to be learning his lesson at all. After their time in Rome, Brooke and Ridge seemed stronger than ever even though they didn’t believe they needed to be married to cement their relationship. This time, it seemed like everything they’d been through led them to being together forever.

Despite loving Brooke so much (so he says), it’s odd that Ridge has been so quick to throw in the towel on their relationship. He immediately believed that she betrayed him and jumped into bed (literally) with Tayor before even talking to her. (And did the text Brooke sent him not go through, or did he just not see it?)

Ridge (and many other members of the Forrester family) has a tendency of jumping to conclusions and not waiting to hear anything that doesn’t fit with his opinion. In a way, his “eagerness” to believe Brooke betrayed him, and the ease with which he moved on, suggests that maybe they weren’t working out as well as they both thought.

However, we think that this interminable pattern Ridge and Brooke are in is indicative of a larger issue: Ridge isn’t learning from his mistakes. In fact, he keeps repeating them. He keeps going from Brooke to Taylor and back to Brooke again, and he’s causing more pain in the process, if not for himself than for Taylor, whom he claims to love. She was the one, after all, who suffered from Broken Heart Syndrome.

Ridge isn’t learning his lesson at all. He’s making moves without thinking about the larger implications, and we think his present course with Taylor is going to turn into a one-way ticket to heartache.