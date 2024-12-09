Let's face it, The Bold and the Beautiful's Brooke and Ridge were always star-crossed lovers

Just over a year ago, Brooke and Ridge pledged their love during a trip to Rome on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now they’re at odds and their relationship is in real danger thanks to their daughters. Is there a chance they can overcome the obstacles or were they destined to be star-crossed lovers?

As soon as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) overheard Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) plans to overthrow Forrester Creations using the LLC paperwork, she went directly to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to tell him about it. She did what she thought was right, knowing that it would alienate her from Hope. While Brooke didn’t agree with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) firing Hope, she certainly didn’t think that what happened gave Hope and Carter the right to steal the company from the Forresters.

Ridge, though furious at the news, was appreciative that Brooke came to him. It brought them together in a very new way as they faced adversity together.

Now that the proverbial cat is out of the bag, though, Ridge is letting his feelings about Hope become known and Brooke is furious. Ridge thinks Carter came up with this plan because of his love for Hope, and he thinks Hope is behind the scenes calling all the shots. Steffy has influenced his thinking, of course, because she feels the same way. In her mind, Hope is responsible for everything.

When Brooke overheard Ridge expressing his opinion to Taylor (Rebecca Budig), she was furious. She and Ridge had an agreement not to let work get in the way of their relationship, but this might be the obstacle the lovers can’t overcome.

Though Brooke can’t believe what Hope has done, she still loves her daughter and is quick to point out that it’s Steffy who started this whole thing. Ridge, of course, doesn’t agree. He believes that his best friend has been corrupted by Hope and he’s furious that Hope would do this.

With Brooke and Ridge locking heads over Hope’s coup, it’s hard to imagine that they can continue their relationship. If these star-crossed lovers are truly meant to be together after life has kept them apart for so long, then they might be able to overcome things. However, based on the tension between them at the moment, and with Taylor waiting in the wings for Ridge, we think their romance might be heading for disaster.

What do you think? Can Brooke and Ridge stay together in light of what Hope did? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.