The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke turns to Liam for help with Hope?

Hope is making terrible decisions on The Bold and the Beautiful. Is Liam the only person who might be able to get through to her?

Despite their messy separation, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) have been able to reach a point of amicably co-parenting their daughter, Beth, and they’ve even been able to reconcile their friendship. As exes go, they’re doing pretty good.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Liam wants Hope back. He made his case shortly after Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) professed his love for Hope, which makes us wonder what could have happened if Liam had gotten to Hope first.

Presently, Hope and Carter are on a path to take over Forrester Creations and they’re burning just about every bridge in town on their way to the top. While she thinks she’s on the righteous path, Hope is on very thin ice with her family and friends (at least the ones who know about the coup); once word gets out, Hope’s future prospects of working in the fashion industry look dim.

We think Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is so desperate to get through to her stubborn daughter that she’ll turn to Liam for help. Liam might not be Hope’s husband anymore, but he certainly knows Hope better than anyone else and he might be able to talk some sense into her.

While Liam likely wouldn’t agree with Hope’s current plan of action, he’ll know that Hope’s actions will have a huge impact on Beth’s life. Beth and Kelly, Liam’s daughter with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), are like sisters. It was already going to be hard for Hope and Steffy to be civil for their daughters’ sake after Steffy fired Hope, but imagine what’s going to happen if this coup goes through.

Suddenly, family relations between the Forresters and the Logans (and Carter) will evaporate and it’s Beth who will pay the ultimate price because Hope will be persona non grata at family functions (unless she arrives with Liam). Though he’s also close to Steffy, Liam won’t want to see Hope’s relationships with her family fall apart and we think he’ll beg her to see the error of her ways, if not for her own sake then for Beth’s sake.

It’s not lost on us that Finn (Tanner Novlan) has made a similar case to Steffy about their daughters not growing up and following the same patterns of behavior as their mothers. Brooke and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) also spoke of their concern that their daughters’ rivalry is not a great model for the young girls.

Since Brooke and Hope’s relationship is on thin ice after Brooke revealed plans for the coup to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), we think Liam might be the only person on the planet who can get through to Hope. Can he get her to listen to him?