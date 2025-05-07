The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam mends rift between Taylor and Brooke?

As Liam aims to repair the rift between Hope and Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful, will he be able to help Brooke and Taylor as well?

Liam (Scott Clifton) seems to be on a farewell journey as of late. While he’s not giving up the fight and is holding out hope that there’s a treatment for his inoperable brain tumor, there’s no question the clock is ticking and he’s trying to make the most of whatever time he has left.

His biggest goal is to mend the rift between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle). He’s responsible for part of their rivalry, as both women were married to him, but their issues came about much earlier considering that their mothers are also rivals.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have been fighting over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for years, and there’s no doubt that their daughters grew up in the shadow of their rivalry, making it nearly impossible for Hope and Steffy to be anything but rivals themselves.

With two young daughters who share Liam as their father, it’s important for Liam to know that when he’s gone, the mothers of his daughters will be there to take care of the girls and will manage to get along without being bitter enemies.

It wouldn’t be surprising to us if Liam focused his efforts during his reconciliation tour on Brooke and Taylor. If they can get along, then so too can Hope and Steffy. And as everyone copes with what he believes to be his eventual demise, having everyone be civil would be more important than ever.

Though he doesn’t want word of his condition to get out, we have no doubt it’s going to get out sooner or later and once it does, we think he’ll be able to have frank conversations with Brooke, Taylor and possibly even Ridge, imploring them to set aside their differences to support Hope and Steffy and, most importantly, Beth and Kelly.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It won’t be an easy fix to mend years and years of drama and trauma, but Liam’s new perspective is giving him the power to say what needs to be said, and right now Brooke and Taylor need a reality check to remind them that they’re grown women and don’t need to be fighting over Ridge. Life is way too short and they need to be focused on things that really matter, like their daughters and granddaughters.