The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam forces a truce between Hope and Steffy?

As Liam recovers in the hospital in The Bold and the Beautiful, he’s going to need Steffy and Hope working together to make sure their daughters get through this. Will Steffy and Hope call a truce for Liam’s sake?

Liam (Scott Clifton) knows that his condition is a lot worse than Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) is letting on, and so for the sake of his daughters, he’s asked Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to keep his situation a secret. He’s so desperate to protect his daughters from having to deal with this that he’s not protesting Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) presence; the two have butted heads over the years but they come together for the benefit of Kelly and Beth.

Since he doesn’t want anyone to know what’s going on with him, things are going to be rough for Steffy and Finn as they shield Kelly — and Beth — from the news.

At this point, Hope (Annika Noelle) has no idea what’s going on, but we have to think that Steffy will let Hope into the circle of trust because the only way they can protect Kelly and Beth is to work together.

Naturally, after a deep conversation with her father in the April 10 episode about all of her regrets about her failed marriage, Hope will be shocked when she learns that Liam is in the hospital. She won’t be shocked that it was Steffy who saved his life, because even though they don’t get along, she knows they will always be tied together through their daughter.

We have a feeling that as soon as Hope finds out what’s going on with Liam, it will lead her to look past her differences with Steffy so that they can focus on their daughters. Given all of the tension between them, it won’t be easy. But at the end of the day, both moms are going to do whatever it takes to make sure their daughters, and Liam, are ok.

At the end of this, it’s entirely possible that Steffy could shock Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) by suggesting that Hope be given a second third fourth chance with Hope for the Future. It’s a long shot, but the olive branch could be extended so that Beth and Kelly see their mothers working together instead of fighting.

Though the circumstances could be better, it’s very possible that Liam could bring Steffy and Hope together, at least for a little while.