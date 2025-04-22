The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: did Ridge just hint at Steffy and Hope's future?

With Liam diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor on The Bold and the Beautiful, it will soon be impossible to keep his condition a secret. Did Ridge just unwittingly hint at what the future looks like for Liam, Steffy and Hope?

We’ve talked recently about Liam’s (Scott Clifton) condition leading to a truce between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), but in the April 21 episode Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talked about how Steffy and Liam have become great co-parents, and without mentioning Hope’s name, he praised how Liam has raised his two daughters.

Now that Liam is going to be faced with a monumental battle to stay alive, we think there could be more than a truce between Hope and Steffy. Whether they like it or not, they’re going to need each other in ways they never could have imagined. Their young daughters are about to be faced with the possibility of losing their father, which means their mothers will need to step up, even if they don’t get along.

The rivals will have to be together for Liam’s sake, and while it won’t be easy for them initially, we think they will come to see that they need each other in this situation. Liam loves them both, and it will mean more to him knowing that his whole family, the Logan side and the Forrester side, can be with him when he’s fighting for his life.

Though Ridge doesn’t know about Liam’s condition at this point, his comments about co-parenting may foreshadow what’s to come between Hope and Steffy and it could be a major turning point for them personally, though their issues may persist professionally for a while. Ridge mentioned that it must be hard for Liam to have his daughters living in two different places, and it could very well come to pass that everyone comes together for his sake so that the girls are with him all the time, at least while he's fighting this battle. Hope and Steffy living in the same house would certainly be interesting!

It’s worth noting that with news MacInnes Wood’s pregnancy, she’ll soon be leaving the canvas for maternity leave, which means that her departure could be tied to Liam’s health crisis (if it’s not due to some Luna-related madness, of course). Steffy leaving for a while could be a big reason why she and Hope need to reconcile, if for no other reasons than for Liam’s sake and for the sake of their daughters.

We’re curious about how this could all play out. Hope doesn’t know that Liam is in the hospital but Steffy and Hope’s sister, Bridget (Ashley Jones), do. Bridget is already beside herself over Liam’s condition, knowing what it’s going to do to Hope, so it’s going to be interesting to see how this is all revealed and how Hope and Steffy interact.

Call us eternal optimists, but we’re hoping that once Hope learns the news, she and Steffy will be so focused on their daughters and on Liam that it will be a seamless transition and that all of their personal and professional drama will fall away because Liam’s life is on the line.