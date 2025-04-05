The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy asks Hope for help after Liam's injury?
Will Steffy and Hope come together after Liam's accident?
After finding Liam unconscious on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will no doubt stay by his side until he recovers. To do that, however, she’s going to need help from a very unlikely source.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was horrified when Liam (Scott Clifton) flatlined at the end of the April 4 episode. She found him and called for help, and even with Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) there to help, Liam’s condition took a turn for the worse. We’re going to assume he pulls through — he has to, right? — and in the meantime, Steffy will be there at his side.
With Liam recovering, Steffy busy between work and caring for Liam, Finn (Tanner Novlan) working at the hospital and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) presumably seeing patients, there aren’t many childcare options available for Steffy.
That’s where Hope (Annika Noelle) comes in.
Hope will naturally be upset about Liam, too. She told her father that her life hasn’t been the same since her marriage ended.
The link between Steffy and Hope that will never go away is that their daughters share a father in Liam. Beth and Kelly consider themselves to be sisters.
It would make sense for Steffy to lean on Hope for help watching Kelly in the middle of all of this — after all, Hope has all the time in the world at the moment because Steffy fired her.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Steffy asking Hope for help will be a bitter pill for her to swallow, but it’s one that makes a lot of sense to help keep their daughters’ lives from being upended by their father’s injury and subsequent recovery. If he ends up with amnesia, it will be even more important for Steffy and Hope to get along to not only help their kids, but to help him, too.
We think things are about to take a very interesting turn for Steffy and Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, and we can’t wait to see what happens.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New on Hulu April 5-11: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Pulse episode 3 recap: secrets and high ponytails