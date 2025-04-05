The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy asks Hope for help after Liam's injury?

After finding Liam unconscious on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will no doubt stay by his side until he recovers. To do that, however, she’s going to need help from a very unlikely source.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was horrified when Liam (Scott Clifton) flatlined at the end of the April 4 episode. She found him and called for help, and even with Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) there to help, Liam’s condition took a turn for the worse. We’re going to assume he pulls through — he has to, right? — and in the meantime, Steffy will be there at his side.

With Liam recovering, Steffy busy between work and caring for Liam, Finn (Tanner Novlan) working at the hospital and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) presumably seeing patients, there aren’t many childcare options available for Steffy.

That’s where Hope (Annika Noelle) comes in.

Hope will naturally be upset about Liam, too. She told her father that her life hasn’t been the same since her marriage ended.

The link between Steffy and Hope that will never go away is that their daughters share a father in Liam. Beth and Kelly consider themselves to be sisters.

It would make sense for Steffy to lean on Hope for help watching Kelly in the middle of all of this — after all, Hope has all the time in the world at the moment because Steffy fired her.

Steffy asking Hope for help will be a bitter pill for her to swallow, but it’s one that makes a lot of sense to help keep their daughters’ lives from being upended by their father’s injury and subsequent recovery. If he ends up with amnesia, it will be even more important for Steffy and Hope to get along to not only help their kids, but to help him, too.

We think things are about to take a very interesting turn for Steffy and Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, and we can’t wait to see what happens.