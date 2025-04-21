The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam's condition the wake-up call Bill needs?

Liam is keeping his condition a secret right now on The Bold and the Beautiful, but is his health crisis the exact thing Bill needs to snap out of the funk he’s in?

Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) hasn’t been himself lately. The recalcitrant billionaire not only got Luna (Lisa Yamada) out of prison on house arrest, he also pulled strings to have her pardoned. Now she’s out wreaking havoc with her grandmother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who is also a murderer, and… yeah, it’s a mess.

When Liam (Scott Clifton) attempted to learn what possessed his father to go through with this plan, it led to an argument between father and son that ultimately led to Liam quitting Spencer Publications, Bill walking out and Liam collapsing. Sure, Liam collapsing may have been entirely coincidental, but from an optics standpoint it doesn’t look good that they fought and then Liam collapsed, twice.

Bill has no idea that Luna has been preying upon his youngest son, either. Will (Crew Morrow) is doing a fine job holding her at bay, but the fact that he has to deal with her is, again, Bill’s fault.

We have to wonder whether Liam’s accident could provide the impetus to turn things around for Bill. At the moment, the only person who probably doesn’t hate what he did for Luna is Sheila; even still, there’s no love lost between Sheila and Bill given their own long history.

Liam’s condition is a closely-guarded secret at the moment, but it won’t be long before people find out. We think this might be the turning point Bill needs. Though he has a big ego, the billionaire has a softer side, as evidenced by his love for Katie (Heather Tom) and the way he acted upon believing he had a daughter in Luna.

When Bill learns that his oldest son is dying, and once he finds out that he almost died after their argument, we think Bill will move mountains to save his son. The pardon will look like borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor compared to the resources Bill could unleash to find a way to save his son’s life. It’s the right thing for him to do as a father, and it could be the only way the people close to him will be able to start looking past the whole Luna fiasco.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.