The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will tells Bill about Liam?

The Bold and the Beautiful has so many characters who are related, both by blood and through marriage, that every piece of news ends up being transmitted in a giant game of telephone. We have a feeling that Bill might ultimately learn about Liam’s condition from one of his sons after the news travels through the B&B pipeline.

It’s no secret that Liam (Scott Clifton) doesn’t want anyone to know that he’s dying from a brain tumor. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) found him and took him to the hospital, and that’s where Finn (Tanner Novlan) found out about it. Aside from them, only his doctors, Grace (Cassandra Creech) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) know about it.

That is, until Steffy told Hope (Annika Noelle). For the record, we agree that telling Hope was 100% the right move. She’s Beth’s mother, and she needs to know what’s going on. Not only will it help Liam in the long run to have Hope’s support, but it will also help Steffy to have someone who understands what she’s going through. Together, they can help Liam, their daughters and themselves.

In the May 15 episode , Steffy revealed Liam’s condition to Taylor (Rebecca Budig). Being a psychiatrist, Taylor understands the importance of patient confidentiality, so we doubt she’ll tell anyone, though she might tell Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) out of concern for Steffy.

So now the web has been expanded, and the inner circle is bigger than it was before. Now that Hope knows, and Hope will eventually learn that Bridget knows, we can only imagine it’s a matter of time before Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finds out. And if Brooke finds out, then Katie (Heather Tom) will find out, and that means Will (Crew Morrow) will find out.

Technically speaking, any one of these people could be the one to tell Bill (Don Diamont) what’s going on with Liam. Brooke has a romantic history with Bill, while Bill and Katie share a son. But we think it would be Will, out of concern for both Liam and his father, who would be the one to break the news to his father.

Thinking about how moved Bill was during his lunchtime conversation with Liam on May 9 , we can imagine that he’s going to be simultaneously furious and devastated about the news — furious that Liam wasted time not telling him the truth, so that a solution can be found, and devastated that his eldest son is dying.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liam won’t be able to hide his condition for much longer, so people will start finding out about it soon, and Bill will find out eventually. If Steffy and Hope don’t tell Bill what’s going on, then Will would be the next best person because he can be there for his father through this impossibly difficult time.