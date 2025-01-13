The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 13, 2025: Steffy returns to work

Steffy returns to work while Brooke mourns the loss of her relationship in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 13, 2025.

We begin the new week at the Forrester Mansion, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Eric (John McCook) are enjoying breakfast. Eric teases her about her car “spending the night” the night before. He says he’s happy for them both. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arrives, happy to see her parents and teasing them about being up all night talking about the weather. She says Ridge did the right thing by leaving Brooke.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), in the meantime, isn’t paying attention as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle) talk about working out a deal with Daphne. She can’t stop thinking about Ridge.

At the hospital, nurse April (Jamison Belushi) tells Li (Naomi Matsuda) that an organ donor didn’t match for transplants. Poppy (Romy Park) arrives and wants to know what happened, but Li says his remains would be gone by the end of the day.

Bill (Don Diamont) gets off the phone and finds Luna (Lisa Yamada) straightening up the living room. She says she slept like a baby and he praises how much better she looks. “All thanks to you,” she says. Luna plays with her ankle bracelet and Bill reminds her that it’s the term of her house arrest. She points out that she doesn’t have friends anymore.

Li says it was honorable of Tom to donate his organs. Poppy says she came to bring her sister her favorite donuts, but Poppy senses the tension again. Li says she’s upset about the way Luna was raised. She turned her daughter into a double murderer.

Hope and Carter understand Brooke’s mood. Hope wonders if they’ll get back together, but Brooke isn’t so sure.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zende (Delon De Metz) also congratulates the happy couple. Steffy announces that she’s putting her plan into motion — she’s returning to work at Forrester Creations.

Bill joins Luna on the couch as she talks about how she can never make up for what she did. She can’t stop thinking about Hollis’ parents and siblings. Bill points out that she wasn’t taught how to cope with things, which is a result of bad parenting. He thinks Poppy thought she was doing the right thing; parenting, he says, is a great responsibility and he himself has fallen short. She notes that he could never fall short the way his own parents did. Bill says he understands Luna in a way that no one else can, so he wants to give her a chance at a good and normal life.

Naomi Matsuda in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Poppy admits she could have been a better mother. Li reminds her that she had plenty of resources but she pushed them away. Poppy says she beats herself up every day. Her daughter is a killer while Li’s son is a doctor. She realizes the whole point of bringing it up is that Li wanted to be cruel. She wants to know why Li is so cruel. Li says she’s never trusted Poppy, ever.

Zende wants to know what’s going on at Forrester. They all explain that they don’t know the plan but it starts with Steffy going back to the company.

Hope wonders how Steffy is handling the news of her parents being back together. Steffy walks in and says they need to talk. She points out that she’s still a shareholder and she needs to watch over her interests, so she’s coming back to work at the company.

Luna promises not to let Bill down, adding that she’s changed so much. Bill wants to believe her, and she vows to make the most of her second chance.

Poppy is stunned to hear Li doesn’t trust her. She’s always tried to win Li’s approval, but Li reminds her about all the men in her life. Li points out that this is why they all thought Bill was Luna’s father, because Luna wanted a wealthy father. Li asks if someone else could be Luna’s father, if she’s sure Tom was her father. Poppy doesn’t want to talk about it, telling her sister she feels like she’s drowning under all of this. After she storms out, Li makes a call to the lab, where she asks about the organs. Tom’s liver is still there, so Li asks for it.

Zende shows the family his new drawings, asking for feedback. They love his work. They’re hoping they will be back in the office soon enough. Eric says Steffy is about to work her magic.

Hope can’t believe Steffy wants to come back. Steffy says she was hurt and betrayed by what happened, and her whole family feels the same way. (Insert a pointed look at Brooke.) She knows she said some hurtful things. Hope asks about her change of heart and wonders what’s really going on.

Luna says when she thought Bill was her father it was like a dream come true. He points out that she rigged the results and she knows it’s awful, but that’s how much she wanted it to all be true. That’s how far she was willing to go to get what she wanted. She couldn’t live with the idea of Tom Starr being her father.

Li is deep in thought when April arrives with Tom’s liver. April asks if it’s for research; Li says she’s looking into something that has needed an answer for years.

Zende feels caught in the middle with his decision to return to work. Ridge promises that he’s where he should be. Taylor suggests he can help Steffy, but Zende says he has no idea what she’s doing.

Carter asks if Steffy will be able to answer to him as the company manager, as well as Brooke as CEO and even Hope, too. Steffy says it won’t be easy but she’s willing to sacrifice her dignity because she loves the company so much. She suggests that she could be the company president to offer her input. She promises that she won’t cause any trouble. When Hope asks why she would do that, Steffy says she wants their children to work there some day. She knows how the company works and wants to help lead the company in the right direction. Brooke looks at her with a very skeptical gaze.