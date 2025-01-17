The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 17, 2025: Brooke confronts Taylor

Brooke and Taylor have a little chat in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 17, 2025.

We end the week at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) is on the phone talking about Hope for the Future. It’s a new chapter for the line and someone wants to do an interview with her, which makes her very happy. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walks in and Hope notes that it’s strange seeing her there again. Steffy agrees, but says it’s where she needs to be.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) calls Steffy a woman with a plan. Zende (Delon De Metz) wonders if Hope and Carter suspect anything, but Eric (John McCook) doesn’t think so. She’s been so careful thus far. Zende asks about Brooke being a problem, and Eric asks Ridge how it’s going for him now that he’s not with her.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is on the phone in Malibu when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. The door was open, she says, and she needs to talk to Taylor.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) holds up the paternity test (that looks like a Covid test) and she tells Poppy (Romy Park) that the results prove Tom Starr wasn’t Luna’s father. Poppy is shocked that Li ran another test, but Li says she used Tom’s liver and a blood sample from Luna’s last check-up. And now her suspicions are coming to life.

Steffy asks if Brooke is around because she needs to talk to her. Hope says Brooke isn’t in the building, and when she hesitates, Steffy asks if Brooke is ok. Hope lists Ridge leaving and being with Taylor as reasons for her not being ok. Steffy sighs.

Eric says that Brooke’s role is a problem for all of them, but particularly for Ridge. Zende asks if that’s why it’s so much easier for Ridge to be with Taylor than Brooke.

Brooke admits she never should have slapped Ridge. She also says she should have known Taylor would get back with Ridge as soon as Taylor got back to town. But what hurts her the most is that Taylor stabbed her in the process.

Poppy denies knowing what Li is talking about. Li asks if Poppy is surprised that Luna isn’t his daughter. She thinks Poppy has known this all along, and that’s why she’s been hiding the truth for so long. It’s a secret that would rock their entire family.

Ridge knows it’s hard that he was with Brooke and now he’s with Taylor. Eric admits that he’s spent so much time with both women that he knows them so well. Ridge says that none of that matters, and right now they need to focus on Steffy and her plan.

Hope asks if Steffy was ever accepting of Brooke, but Steffy points out that Brooke and Ridge have been on and off for years. Steffy says Brooke has been trying to rationalize her betrayal but it’s still a betrayal to Ridge. She says it’s a lesson for Brooke and Hope, calling it karma.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke says that Taylor swore she didn’t need a man, but the moment there was an opening to be with Ridge she pounced on it. Taylor insists she never planned on anything; she only came back to LA because she thought she was dying. She accuses Brooke of taking the CEO job without regard to Ridge, and it’s her betrayal that put her in this position. Brooke asks if she has to accept that Taylor is with Ridge now, and Taylor says they’re planning their future. And she won’t lie — she says it’s “wonderful” being back with him and it only happened because Brooke let him down.

Poppy says Luna tampered with the results before, but Li says she ran another test. And she wants Poppy to say the name of the person who really is Luna’s father.

Steffy says the company takeover was horrible for the Forresters but the “silver lining” is her parents getting back together. Hope reminds her that Ridge was never being forced to be with Brooke. Steffy admits he was “addicted” to Brooke but that addiction is over and Brooke is finally out of his life.

Ridge is on the phone with Justin, who has good news for him. Taylor arrives and Ridge gives her a big hug. It’s just what she needed after her “encounter” with Brooke.

Brooke walks into the CEO office and Hope says Steffy was looking for her. She can tell her mother is upset. Brooke says she went to see Taylor. She’s never seen Taylor so “confident” and she wonders if she’s finally lost Ridge. Hope asks what happened. Brooke says she can’t believe how quickly Ridge and Taylor got together. It makes her wonder what she meant to him. She thought they were going to spend the rest of their lives together and now she doesn’t know what she’s going to do.

Ridge is upset that Brooke is blaming Taylor for everything, but he’s not surprised. Taylor knows she’s hurting, but they both agree that she brought it on herself. Ridge says he doesn’t like being apart from her and he wants to talk about the beach house, but for now, he wonders if she can move in with him at Eric’s house. Taylor loves the idea, telling him that being with him again was “worth the wait.”

Brooke looks at pictures of herself with Ridge on her phone. In the meantime, Taylor gets a work call and Ridge gets a call from Brooke. He asks about his office and reminds her of her betrayal. She apologizes and says this isn’t the end for them. He hangs up on her. He looks frustrated while Brooke looks at their pictures with tears in her eyes.

Li says she’s always wanted to love her sister but she’s been a terrible mother and she’s been lying for all these years. While Li was becoming a doctor, Poppy was sleeping with her husband. She wants Poppy to admit it, but Poppy can’t say anything.