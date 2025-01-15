The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 15, 2025: Bill dodges questions

Will visits his father while Steffy gets an important call in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 15, 2025.

We begin today at the Forrester Mansion, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinks her plan will work. Eric (John McCook) asks if they have accepted her return to work while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wonders if the CEO — Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) — welcomed her back.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) isn’t sure about Steffy’s return but Brooke points out that it makes sense for Steffy to come back. Hope (Annika Noelle) reminds her mother about how Steffy made decisions before all of this mess started. She wonders if they can actually trust her.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) goes to work on the paternity test, putting a piece of liver in a specimen tray. “Tom Starr, are you really Luna’s father?” she wonders.

At Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, Luna (Lisa Yamada) flips through a book and wanders through the house. She’s bored. Eventually, she curls up on the couch but Bill runs downstairs and tells her to get up because Will (Crew Morrow) is at the gate. As she goes upstairs, Bill tidies up ahead of Will’s arrival. Will wonders if Bill always hangs out in the entry of his house, and he wonders if everything is ok. Luna smiles from her hiding spot.

Li orders the paternity test, looking at the vial of blood in wonder.

Carter reminds them that he invited the Forresters to stay at the company and they declined, so it would be hard not to welcome Steffy back. Hope reminds them both that Steffy could derail their progress.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steffy knows Carter, Brooke and Hope are concerned about her return and might be wondering what she’s up to, but Steffy says she won’t stop until she gets the company back.

Bill tells Will that everything is great, but Will isn’t sure he buys it. He wanted to check on his father after Liam told him that their father has been working from home a lot. He points out the books on the table and Bill says he reads to fall asleep. Bill assures his son that he’s “fine” and Will struggles to believe him. “What about Luna?” he asks.

Li gets the paternity test and dons rubber gloves. She’s about to get answers.

Brooke and Carter know Steffy is qualified, but Hope is worried about how much they can trust her. Trust is the central issue. Brooke doesn’t know if they can trust her but they should give her a chance to prove herself, and maybe that will lead to the others returning. Hope knows Brooke wants Ridge back, but she tells her mother not to let that get in the way. Ultimately, it’s Carter’s decision.

Steffy’s phone rings. It’s Carter. Carter says they discussed her proposal and would like to talk to her. She ends the call and tells her father and grandfather that they want to see her.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill tells Will not to bring up Luna, but Will knows that thinking he had a daughter probably messed with his head. Thankfully it’s not true, Will says, noting how hard it would be to manage all of the things going on with her. Bill says he never has to bring up Luna again, because he doesn’t have to think of her ever again.

Li works on the test, mixing liver water and blood in the little Covid-19 test thingy to get the answers she’s been looking for.

Brooke asks Carter if he’s willing to give Steffy a chance, but Carter is interested in Hope’s opinion. Hope admits she isn’t sure about welcoming Steffy back, but ultimately she’ll follow Carter’s wishes.

Eric worries about Steffy walking into a trap, but Steffy says that they’re underestimating Stephanie Forrester’s namesake. With her grandmother’s DNA in her, Steffy is ready to take on anything, including getting their company back. She leaves, and Eric and Ridge beam with pride.

Luna listens in as Will apologizes for bringing up Luna, knowing it was a difficult time. Bill says he’s looking past what Luna did and looking ahead to the future. Will admits that when he heard his father was spending time away from the office, he figured it was with another woman. Luna keeps listening.

Li thinks back to Luna explaining what happened and why she killed Tom Starr. She gets the results and looks upset.

Ridge says it bothers him not knowing what Steffy is up to. She’s a force of nature, he says. Eric says if anyone can save their company, it’s Steffy.

Carter paces while Hope and Brooke sit at the desk. Hope looks upset. When Steffy arrives, she’s cordial and admits that she knows it probably wasn’t easy for them to make a decision. Carter says he knows she didn’t believe his motives for taking over the company and he knows he hurt her family. He struggles with it. He reminds her how she treated the Logans in the past, and he can only imagine what Steffy has said about them all behind their backs. He doesn’t want to run a company that beats people into the ground.

Steffy says it has been a difficult situation, but she’s pragmatic and the company is important to her. She knows who is controlling the company and there’s nothing she can do about that, so all she can do is help to make the company stronger. She’ll be that person for Carter, working under his rules. She’ll do what needs to be done for him. She asks if they have a deal. “Welcome back, Steffy. Don’t make me regret this,” he says. She tells him that this feels right, and she promises she’s there to help make Forrester “everything it deserves to be.” She glances at Hope. “Nothing will stop me.”