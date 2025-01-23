The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 23, 2025: Daphne tries to seal the deal

Daphne makes her move while Bill and Luna have a deep discussion about their childhood trauma in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 23, 2025.

We begin at the hospital, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) says that the blood will tell the truth. Jack (Ted King) and Poppy (Romy Park) say she’s overreacting.

Bill (Don Diamont) is on the phone with his security team telling them to alert him when anyone shows up. While he frets, Luna (Lisa Yamada) expresses his gratitude for all he’s done for her.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) marvel that the most famous perfumer in Paris showed up and created a signature scent for them. It’s like it was fate.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) greets Daphne Rose (Murielle Hillaire), who is ready for her meeting with Hope and Carter. Daphne is wearing her signature Forrester scent so that she can seal the deal.

Carter calls Daphne the most respected nose in Paris and Hope notes that she has quite the reputation. She’s never met anyone like her, and Carter agrees. He has a distant but dreamy look in his eye.

Daphne doesn’t like what’s happened to Steffy’s company, but Steffy says she’s already helping to win the company back. Steffy calls Hope “poison” for Carter, so Daphne helping to rid Carter of Hope will help everything.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luna doesn’t want Bill to feel like he’s locked up in his own house and can’t see his own family. Bill admits that if they found out, no one would understand why he brought her to his house. She says she wouldn’t be alive if not for him saving her in prison, which is exactly why she always wanted him to be her father. It looks like he’s starting to see how complicated his impulsive decision is.

Jack says nothing happened between them, but Li says the paternity test will prove everything. Poppy tells her sister that she’s gone too far, but Li says they were the ones who went too far when they slept together.

Luna says it takes a special man to see through to her real self. He says what happened to her as a child was wrong and she says that she feels “seen” for the first time in her life. She agrees that their mothers cared more for themselves than they did for their kids. He thinks he may have seen his mother in Poppy, with her wild ways. That’s why he’s trying to help her. Luna broaches the mystery of her father, knowing that talking about his own father is difficult. All her life, Luna was never able to get a name for her father. All she got were excuses and lies.

Hope says that Carter’s leap of faith is paying off. He agrees that they took the leap together, but he cautions that they should wait to celebrate until after the deal is signed. She makes him promise to do “whatever it takes” to get Daphne Rose.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy thanks Daphne for her help. She promises that after she gets the company back, there will be a place for Daphne. All she knows is that she has to get the company back, and getting through Hope and Carter is the first step. Daphne smiles and assures her friend that she will get it done.

Carter tells Hope that women like Daphne are not easily impressed, and that’s why Hope says he needs to be the one to make the pitch. She suggests he use his famous charm on Daphne since it worked on Hope. Daphne arrives. “Let the negotiation begin,” she says as she breezes into the room. Hope comments on the beautiful scent. Carter is speechless and Hope comments that it almost puts them under a spell. Hope leaves them to the business at hand, telling them that she has a good feeling about the collaboration. Once she’s gone, Daphne asks if Carter likes “it.”

Bill says that knowing her father isn’t always a good thing. His own father used people and threw them away, and he never wanted anything to do with Bill. It took Bill a long time to figure out who his father was, and by then, his father manipulated him to work for his company. Luna says she would have given anything to know her father, at least the one she made up in her head. Then it turned out to be Tom Starr.

Li remembers how Poppy was nervous after she announced she was pregnant, and she was so defensive whenever anyone asked about the identity of Luna’s father. Jack wants to leave Li’s office, but Li says they’re about to find out whether he slept with her sister or not.

Steffy arrives in the design office and looks around. She puts her box of belongings on the desk and sees a photo of her father and grandfather. As she unpacks, Hope walks in and sees her there. Steffy says she’s just using the office until she can get a desk of her own. Hope says Carter is in an important meeting with Daphne Rose. Steffy pretends to be amazed at the news.

In the CEO office, Carter asks if Daphne is referring to her intoxicating scent. He says they’re excited to have her there and they want to give her a platform to showcase her incredible talent. She asks if he’s looking for “incredible” and he is speechless.

Bill says that everyone seems to be a reflection of their parents and how they were raised. Luna looks in the mirror and doesn’t know who she sees. She knows she had the ambition to work at Forrester Creations, but now she doesn’t know where the ambition came from.

Li says the results will be in soon. Jack wonders why Li is taunting her sister the way she is. Li tells Poppy that Jack gets defensive when he’s stressed out, and she wouldn’t be surprised if Poppy felt the same way. She wonders if Poppy was trying to protect Jack all these years, but Poppy says it’s not true. The timer goes off and Li says it’s time to find out if Luna is Jack’s daughter. When she looks at the DNA results, though, her face changes.