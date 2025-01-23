The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 22, 2025: Finn has doubts about his father

Bill has a close call while Li accuses Jack of being Luna’s father in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 22, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Finn (Tanner Novlan) what he’s thinking about. He tells her that she made a lot of good points about all the things he hasn’t dealt with when it comes to his parents’ divorce. She asks how he really feels, and if he thinks they could get back together.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) tells Jack (Ted King) that she knows what happened all those years ago. She always knew but never wanted to think about it. Poppy (Romy Park) tries to interrupt, and Jack says that what she’s insinuating about sleeping with Poppy never happened, but Li won’t listen.

Bill (Don Diamont) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) that he doesn’t need to worry. Luna (Lisa Yamada) is upstairs listening in. Liam tells his father that he’s not acting like himself, pointing toward the locked door as proof of his father acting strange. Liam thinks he’s isolating himself, accusing his father of being like Howard Hughes. He begs his father to talk to him. Liam wants to know if this behavior goes back to what happened with Poppy and Luna. Liam doesn’t want to be nosy but he’s genuinely concerned. Bill tells him that Will asked the same thing a few days ago, and he appreciates how much his sons care about him. Liam tells Bill that they love him and he has so much support behind him. He presses his father about losing the family he thought he had, the daughter he thought he had. “Is it about Luna?” he asks.

Finn doesn’t think Li would ever be able to get over Jack’s affair. Steffy understands but points to her parents as proof that it can happen. Finn reminds her that her parents never stopped loving each other, but she says it could possibly work out for his parents.

Jack says Li is wrong, that there’s no way he could be Luna’s father. Li points out that Jack lied to him for over 30 years. Poppy says he’s telling the truth, but Li accuses him of having another love child…but this time with her sister.

Liam asks if Bill thinks it’s possible his sudden change has something to do with Luna. He reminds him that Luna tricked him into thinking he was her father. Bill says he’s trying to move on from the negativity. Liam emphasizes that Luna played him and killed two people and kidnapped Steffy. Bill insists that he appreciates the concern but he has everything under control. Liam knows it, but he wants his father to know he doesn’t have to be in control all the time. Liam suggests that Bill visit Luna for closure.

Jack says nothing happened between him and Poppy. Poppy agrees, but Li points out that Bill and Tom Starr weren’t her father so who else could be. She reminds them both that she was the one working so hard to keep their family afloat and then Poppy left suddenly. Jack points out that he was working to build his law practice. But again, Li thinks she knows the truth and she tells them she’ll have the test results to prove it.

Finn says his father really messed up and should have come clean about it all so much sooner. He can’t look at his father knowing what he did to his mother. Steffy loves how much Finn supports his mother. She wonders if Jack may have been with other women.

Jacqueline MacInnes wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill asks Liam about his idea to see Luna as a form of “catharsis” and Liam says that as his son, he knows Bill wanted a daughter. Luna made it look like it was real, and then she went and killed her real father. Liam thinks a meeting with Luna would bring him some closure. Luna listens as Bill says it’s something to think about, though he insists that he’s good. He tells Liam he has a conference call and Liam needs to pick up Kelly. Bill tells Liam to give her a hug from Grandpa Bill. After he’s gone, Bill tells Luna that it was a very close call. Luna admits it made her sad to hear Liam talking about the time when everyone thought she was his daughter. Bill sternly reminds her that she made all of that up.

Jack reminds Li that he hasn’t heard from her in months. He hoped that she was looking to reconcile but instead walked into an ambush. Poppy yells at Li, telling her that Jack isn’t Luna’s father. Li says her words mean nothing, and they’ll find the truth no matter what.

Luna tells Bill that what she did haunts her. She can’t stop thinking about it. She says it wasn’t her, it was someone else, a monster she doesn’t recognize. But she also takes full responsibility for it, even though she knows her childhood trauma played a part in it. She just wanted to feel safe and protected. She adds that she would take it all back if she could. Luna promises Bill that she’s not that person anymore. Bill says he can see that in her, and that makes her wish he was her father even more.

Steffy asks if there were any other women in Jack’s life but Finn doesn’t know. He wouldn’t be surprised, though. And he knows Li feels the same way.

Poppy realizes that Li hated her for all those years because Li thought Poppy was sleeping with Jack. Jack wants to leave but Li stops him, ordering him to sit down so she can draw his blood. After stabbing him with the needle, Li takes his blood and shows them the vial of Luna’s blood. Poppy says Luna didn’t consent to this but Li won’t stop. As Li proclaims that she’ll soon have the answers she’s been searching for, Poppy and Jack exchange worried looks.