The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 28, 2025: Sheila sees a threat

Sheila has some serious doubts about Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 28, 2025.

We begin today at Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) love loft, where Hope (Annika Noelle) says she didn’t expect so much when she stopped by. Their subsequent sleepover kept them up all night. She’s thrilled at her new ring and the prospect of spending the rest of her life with him.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) says Hope is thrilled to be back. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants to know what the plan is, and what her role will be. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says they haven’t made any decisions.

At Il Giardino, Luna (Lisa Yamada) looks at a picture of Will and decides to send him a text. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) walks in and sees her. She looks surprised to see her granddaughter. She tells Luna that she saw the text and she reminds Luna that Will is with Electra. “Yeah, for now,” Luna laughs.

At the office, Will (Crew Morrow) walks into the design office looking for his phone. When he finds it, he tells Electra (Laneya Grace) that Luna just sent him a text.

Luna doesn’t understand why Sheila is upset after Sheila encouraged her. Sheila warns her that she has to accept her circumstances. Sheila needs her to leave Finn alone, and Will, too. Sheila wonders if Luna chooses not to listen, or if it’s something worse.

Will didn’t want to worry Electra about Luna, but he admits that it’s been happening a lot. Luna has been reaching out, which infuriates Electra.

Brooke knows there has been a lot of turmoil, and Steffy says that she and Hope see things “differently” now. Brooke says Hope deserves happiness.

Hope is so excited about telling everyone about their engagement. When she sees that Carter looks concerned, he admits he’s thinking about how Ridge and Steffy will react. Ultimately, though, they’re still going to tell everyone.

Luna wants to know why Sheila isn’t supporting her, but Sheila says that sometimes you have to be realistic about expectations. She’s fixating on Will, and it’s not healthy, leading her to wonder if Luna has always been ignoring what people want in order to get her way. That’s how she ended up in this whole situation, Sheila points out. Luna points out they could break up tomorrow and hopes for Will’s sake that they do because he’d be better off with her than Electra. Sheila is now very concerned.

Electra is worried that Luna is obsessed with him. When Will says he’ll block her, Electra says it’s better to know what she’s saying. He has to leave for a meeting, telling her not to worry about Luna. After he leaves, Electra decides she wants Luna to say everything to her face.

Ridge and Brooke are shocked that Daphne is gone. They’re sad to see her leave. Carter and Hope walk in, and everyone can see that the couple is happy. Hope tells Steffy that they’ve been doing so much repairing of their relationship, and it’s all about deciding who you are spending your life with. When she reveals her ring, Brooke is thrilled, Steffy is excited but also not excited, and Ridge is not excited at all.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy asks when they got engaged, while Brooke welcomes Carter to the family. Steffy says congratulations are in order, and Ridge echoes the sentiment. Carter says they don’t want to live without each other, and Hope knows that it will be awkward for a while. Ridge reminds her that she stole the company from them, so that’s also awkward. Carter tells everyone that he loves Hope more than anything, and he wants to be a husband for Hope and a stepfather for Beth. He tells Ridge that they’ll do everything they can to rebuild their relationship, confidence and trust. But for now, he wants to focus on his bride-to-be.

Sheila tells Luna that she needs to think about how she’s talking. She doesn’t want Luna to misunderstand what she’s saying. She tells her to stay calm; she has to leave, but she tells her granddaughter to lie low and stay away from Electra. When Luna starts ranting about how easy Electra has had it, Sheila slams her hands down and says she needs to stop being fixated on Will.

Once Sheila leaves, Electra walks in and tells Luna that Will isn’t interested in her. Luna says that’s not the “vibe” she’s getting. Electra says Luna creeps Will out, and she needs to stay away from him. Luna, unfazed, slowly approaches Electra and asks what she’s going to do about it.

Steffy says the ring is beautiful, and Ridge jokes about needing sunglasses. Brooke is thrilled that they all agree on something. Steffy says she wants to be happy for Hope, knowing that Liam wants Hope to be happy with Carter. She smiles and says that they look like they’re at peace, and if they’re happy, then she’s happy. Hope and Carter thank her. Brooke reminds Carter that she’s Hope’s mother and she wants him to take care of her. Carter promises to never have a divided heart. He’ll love her til the day he dies. Hope promises the same, and they share a kiss while Ridge and Steffy watch.

Electra says Luna has no shame as she throws himself at Will after he told her to stay away. Electra reminds her that she killed two people and almost killed Steffy, but Luna says she’s reformed and over it. Luna says she’s sick of girls like Electra. Electra says Luna has no soul and tells her to back off. Luna says she’s not taking orders from a “spoiled brat” and tells Electra that if she threatens her again, she’ll “be sorry.”