The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 29, 2025: Finn admits Poppy was his 'first'

Finn demands answers from Poppy as Jack and Li play nice in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 29, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) is deep in thought. He’s thinking back to his mother (Naomi Matsuda) telling him how “special” his relationship with his aunt was, and how Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father is still out there.

Luna is playing with her ankle monitor when Bill (Don Diamont) walks in and says it must be uncomfortable. But he reminds her that she’s on house arrest and she has to stay there.

At Il Giardino, Jack (Ted King) tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) that he’s expecting someone. Li walks in and sees him. Deacon quickly tells Li that Sheila isn’t working, and she admits she almost didn’t come for that reason. Jack thanks her for coming, and she agrees that they have a lot to talk about.

Finn is pacing in his office. He grabs his phone and calls Poppy (Romy Park), who doesn’t look happy when she sees it’s him. Finn says he tried calling her yesterday but he needs to see her. She asks if everything is ok, and he says he doesn’t know. That’s why he needs to see her. After he hangs up, he scrolls through pictures of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on his phone and stops when a picture of Luna comes up.

Jack thanks Li for seeing him. Li admits she hasn’t wanted to see him for a long time because it’s too painful. He knows that what happened with Sheila was awful, and she agrees that it devastated their lives. He understands, insisting that he loved her then and he loves her now. She doesn’t believe him, but he says he’s going to keep apologizing until she believes him and forgives him. She doesn’t know if she’ll ever forgive him, but she needs to apologize for thinking he was Luna’s father.

Luna tells Bill that she lived in “survival mode” with her mother’s drugs and men. She knows Bill understands what it’s like to feel like her life was being eclipsed by her mother. Luna says that her mother says she loved her so much, but what can that mean if she won’t reveal the identity of her father?

Finn is looking at news about Luna online when Poppy arrives. Poppy notes that Finn looks very serious and asks if something is wrong, which makes Finn ask the same question of her. Poppy talks about the things that Luna did and the blow-up with Li. Finn interrupts, telling his aunt that he knows Tom Starr isn’t Luna’s father.

Li thanks Deacon for his help. Deacon tells them that Finn would be happy to see his parents dining together. Jack agrees, noting that Finn would be happy seeing his parents in the same room together, or even just getting along. Li says she loves their amazing son so much, and no one can take their love away from him.

Luna knows Bill had issues with his father, but eventually, he was able to learn his father’s identity. Bill admits he wouldn’t be the man he is now without his father. Luna says Poppy’s “Nozawa Power” was her answer to everything, but the idea was rooted in lies.

Romy Park in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn tells Poppy about the paternity tests and how they were both negative. Poppy admits it was awful and intense. Finn apologizes for his mother’s actions, but he says she’s been harboring those feelings for years. Finn hopes they can repair their relationship. Poppy says Finn doesn’t need to worry about her, knowing how full and busy his life is. Finn agrees, talking about his kids and noting that he can’t get the big moments back with his kids’ lives.

Then he asks if Poppy is curious about Luna’s father. He wonders why she sent Tom’s letters back, and whether his influence could have stopped her from killing two people and almost killing his wife. Finn wants to know if Poppy kept the letters away from Luna because she didn’t want him to be her father, or because she knew he wasn’t. When Poppy asks why he’s asking the questions, Finn says she knows why.

Jack says he’ll never be able to excuse his actions, but he’s grateful for the way she loves Finn. Li says Finn is her son in every sense of the word. Jack can’t imagine Li’s pain at thinking he’d had an affair with Poppy.

Luna thinks Poppy is a compulsive liar who doesn’t know she’s lying when she’s doing it. Bill says that’s a big realization for her and may have contributed to what happened. Luna admits that she doesn’t think the paternity test results are accurate.

Finn wants answers about when Poppy came to stay with them. She says it was a long time ago and he says he knows exactly how long ago it was. He remembers when he went out on his roof to think and found Poppy there. Poppy says they talked there all night and watched the sun come up. She has never been able to talk like that with anyone. Finn says he knew who she was but she was never around when he was growing up. She says she was going from town to town looking for connections and a place to belong. Finn knows that’s why she came to stay with them. Poppy says Finn was so smart and he had his whole world ahead of him. They spent hours on the roof, laughing and confiding in each other.

Poppy continues by saying that one night they couldn’t help themselves and they went into his room. Finn says Poppy was his “first” and it was an incredible experience and it wasn’t an issue because he’s adopted, but now he knows it wasn’t right. Poppy says he changed her life, too. That’s the problem, Finn says, because he has a “terrible feeling” about how she said she was pregnant and then she disappeared. She insisted there was no way it was his baby. Poppy says it was time to leave, but Finn says he never saw Luna after she was born. So now he needs to know whether he’s Luna’s father.

Mic. Drop.