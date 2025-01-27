The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 27, 2025: Sheila confronts Jack

Sheila confronts Jack and Poppy while Li reveals the truth to Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 27, 2025.

We start the week at the Forrester Mansion, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) checks in on Taylor (Rebecca Budig) after her workout. He’s so happy to have her living with him. Steffy (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in and sees her parents together, which makes her so very happy. Taylor can see something is bothering Steffy, who eventually admits that she’s thinking about Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his parents.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) is at work, thinking back to Jack (Ted King) insisting that he was never with Poppy (Romy Park) and wondering why she never believed him. Li also thinks about how mean she’s been to her sister and how wrong it was to mistreat a member of her family. Finn walks in and sees his mother crying. She tells him she feels terrible about a secret that has poisoned her for decades.

Jack gets a drink with Poppy at Il Giardino. Poppy admits Li’s treatment was “brutal” and Jack says he never realized that after all these years Li thought he’d had an affair. Poppy looks away.

Taylor says every relationship is salvageable, but Steffy can’t think Li would ever get past an affair with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Poppy wishes Li had told them back then what she thought was happening so they could have straightened her out. Jack is surprised Poppy stayed in touch with Li after the way she treated her, but Poppy can’t resist trying to help her. Sheila approaches and says it’s nice to see Jack, but she’s surprised to see him with Li’s sister. Sheila asks if Finn will be joining them, but Jack says the last thing Finn needs is to see her.

Finn asks what the secret is. Li says that back when Finn was starting college, Li invited Poppy to come to the house to watch Finn while she was struggling. She thought Poppy was having an affair with Jack, which is news to Finn.

Ridge can’t imagine how hard it was for Li to find out that Jack had the affair and that he was trying to get Li to adopt Finn without telling her that he was Sheila’s son. Steffy can see the tension in Li’s eyes when Jack’s name is mentioned and Ridge knows it’s all because of how Finn came into her life. Steffy doesn’t think Li would ever be able to get over his affair with Sheila.

Jack sends Sheila away, but before she leaves she tells Jack to tell Finn that she’s thinking about him and she missed out on raising him because Jack pressured her to give Finn up to save his marriage to Li. “How did that end up for you, Jack?” Sheila asks. She tells Poppy to send her best to Li. Once she’s gone, Jack says he can’t imagine how Li felt with everything that happened, and then to add the years she spent thinking he was Luna’s father. “At least the truth finally came out,” he says. Poppy is deep in thought.

Finn can’t believe Li thought Poppy and Jack had an affair. He asks if that’s why she was so mean to her, and Li says it tormented her to think they were having an affair. Finn reminds her that Poppy helped him around the house and cooked meals. If Li would have asked him, he would have set her straight. Li says she always trusted her instincts and she swears Poppy was hiding something. She reveals that she ran a paternity test for Luna, which gives Finn pause.

Thorsten Kaye and Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor says Li has always been lovely toward her but she can see the tension, too. Steffy understands the anger toward Jack but she doesn’t know why she’s so hard with Poppy. She gets it’s hard with everything that happened with Luna, and she wonders if Li knows something about Poppy that they don’t know.

Poppy is deep in thought when Jack says the worst part is over. They both saw how Li begged for her forgiveness and he hopes that this leads to a reconciliation between the sisters.

Finn wants to know why Li ran the test because they know Tom Starr was her father. But Li says the test came back negative, and once she learned Tom wasn’t Luna’s father, it brought back all the feelings she felt about Jack and Poppy. Finn is astonished that she ran the test with Jack and wants to know how she got him to take the test. She explains that she called him to the hospital and got the blood sample. Li says Jack has been so “sweet” since the breakup and she wouldn’t hear of it because she’s been so angry at him at the thought of him being with Poppy. But she was wrong about Jack and Poppy. Finn frowns.

Ridge hopes Finn knows how lucky he is to have a wife like Steffy, and Taylor agrees. It’s nice knowing she wants Finn to have the experience of having his parents together. They realize it’s Steffy and Finn’s anniversary and Steffy says she wants a quiet night to celebrate with her wonderful husband.

Poppy says she was up all night thinking about what Li has always said about her judgment and parenting skills. Jack says he knows why Li didn’t trust him but Poppy was always there when they needed her back when Finn was younger.

Finn can’t believe Li thought Jack was Luna’s father for all these years. Li says she’s been plagued by the thought of it. She was working so hard to be a good doctor and spent so much time away from Jack and Finn. She tells Finn she apologized to them already, especially Poppy. “Maybe we’ll never know,” Li says. After Jack, Tom and Bill, who else could be Luna’s father? They’re still left with a mystery. As she ponders, Finn starts to think very deeply about something. Does he know something?