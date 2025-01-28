The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 28, 2025: Finn wonders about Poppy

Finn starts to wonder about Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) hugs Finn (Tanner Novlan), telling him how awful she feels for thinking Luna (Lisa Yamada) was Jack (Ted King) and Poppy’s (Romy Park) daughter. If not Jack, Tom or Bill, then who is Luna’s father?

Jack understands why Li thought he was Luna’s father, but he doesn’t understand why Li would blame her sister. Poppy points out that she had her wild ways too, but Jack knows Poppy and there’s no way she would have betrayed Li by sleeping with him. She'd never betray her sister. Poppy looks away.

Luna looks in the mirror. She can’t believe Tom is her father.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) loves seeing Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) back together. They have such a beautiful history. Steffy is thrilled they’re back together but she keeps thinking about Jack and Li. She gets to go home to her loving husband and she wants Finn to have the joy of his parents being back together. Taylor tells Steffy that she loves how she’s such a great wife. All she thinks about is how her husband could be hurting. Taylor thinks that if anyone could bring Li and Jack back together, it’s Steffy. Ridge agrees, and he suggests that bringing Finn’s parents back together could be her anniversary gift to Finn. Ridge and Taylor know there’s a lot of history between them, though, and they might not be able to get through it.

Jack says Poppy has been a great sister and now that Li has gotten over her irrational belief that Poppy cheated with Jack, Li will go out of her way to make it up to her.

Li asks Finn if he thinks she’s horrible after all of the awful things she said about his aunt. He doesn’t think so, but Li has trouble believing him.

Steffy hopes that things get better for Finn and his family after all they’ve been through. Taylor says it’s a good step that Poppy and Li are talking again. Ridge asks if Finn knows about the bad history between his mother and aunt, and Steffy believes that something happened when Finn was getting ready to go to college. That’s when things changed.

Jack says Poppy has been quiet. She says she’s overwhelmed, but Jack can tell she’s uncomfortable with everything he’s saying. He thinks she should take credit for all the help she gave his family back when Finn was getting ready to go to college. They wouldn’t have been able to manage without her. Poppy points out that Finn was self-sufficient, but Jack says she was there for him more than anyone.

Li tells Finn that he’s right, and she should have come to talk to him because he was so close to Poppy. Finn agrees, noting that he can assure Li that Poppy never fooled around with Jack. Li says that Poppy loved him so much, and his relationship with his aunt was very special. It was a deep connection that Li was never able to have with Poppy, and then Li thought Poppy betrayed her so she pushed Poppy away and robbed Finn of his relationship with his aunt. As she talks, Finn seems to be deep in thought.

Steffy says she should probably let go of his hope for Li and Jack getting back together but she just wants Finn to be happy. Taylor says that all he needs is his wife and his children.

Jack apologizes for not taking the time to defend her from Li’s attacks. He was so busy and Li had no right to treat her that way. Poppy doesn’t blame him at all. He wonders that now that Tom isn’t Luna’s father, does Poppy know who it really is?

Luna thinks back to the conversation she had with Poppy about how she raised her daughter by herself. She always made every decision with Luna’s needs in mind. Her mother begged her to let that be enough and to not open the door for questions about her father.

Finn says Li wasn’t wrong about Jack, she was just wrong about who he was cheating with. Li admits that Poppy filled in when Li couldn’t be there for Finn, so she should be thankful to her sister for watching over Finn so closely.

Ridge says Taylor is right about Finn’s life being defined by his home with Steffy and the kids.

Jack wonders who the father could be if he, Tom and Bill aren’t the father. He knows she was “adventurous” back then but she must have an idea about it. He promises that he’s the person she can tell. When she remains silent, he pulls back but offers that he will always be there if she wants to open up.

Luna looks at Will’s (Crew Morrow) picture as she thinks about the conversation she had with Poppy about how she could get answers on her own. Poppy begged her at the time to not pursue more information about her father. No matter how much Luna pressed her, Poppy refused to talk about it, even when Luna asked if it was a dark family secret.

Li wonders why she was so convinced something was going on when the truth was right in front of her. She thinks back to jabbing Jack with the needle and putting him and Poppy through so much when there was no truth to it. She tells Finn she wasn’t proud of how she treated Poppy over the paternity test. But Bill, Tom and Jack aren’t Luna’s father; now she doesn’t know who it is and they may never know. Finn suggests that the test on Tom’s liver was a false negative and she should try it again, but Li says it was conclusive. Li is called away to a patient, leaving Finn to think about the conversation with his mother. The more he thinks about it, the more agitated he becomes.