The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 3, 2025: Finn gets the test results

Hope and Steffy confront each other about Steffy’s motivations while Finn gets the shock of his life in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 3, 2025.

We begin the week at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) is locking the door so that no one walks in while he’s taking the paternity test.

Poppy (Romy Park) is at the prison trying to see Luna (Lisa Yamada). She’s informed that Luna is not at the prison, leading her to panic.

Luna and Bill (Don Diamont) share a hug. She expresses her gratitude for him saving her. She knows she’d be fighting for her life at the prison.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes-Wood) thinks Hope (Annika Noelle) is reading into every statement she makes. Hope reminds her that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) runs the company whether she likes it or not.

Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) tells Carter that she’s not a saleswoman and that each scent she creates is its own language, like the language they’re speaking while she’s standing close to him. She asks (in French) if he understands. “Oui,” he says.

Hope says she and Carter respect everyone at the company and it doesn’t matter what their last names are. Steffy isn’t so sure though.

Carter can’t deny Daphne’s appeal, and it’s not just her fragrances. She has an allure about her. She coyly pretends not to understand what he’s talking about.

Poppy is furious that Luna isn’t being brought to her and that no one will give her information. “Answer me!” she demands.

Luna tells Bill she never wanted to hurt anyone but she turned into a monster. She tried to kill her cousin’s wife.

Finn looks at the vial of Luna’s blood. “Could you be my daughter?” he wonders.

Steffy reminds Hope that Carter stole her family’s company, but Hope says he’s trying to make it better. Steffy says she’s protecting her assets, and after being pressed she admits she’s still angry about what happened. Hope wants to know why Steffy would even come back.

Carter is “extremely motivated” to get their partnership underway. He thinks they should launch her new line right away, and she likes that he’s a man of taste and action. He’s ready to get down to business and Daphne likes that even more.

Poppy wants to know what is happening. The guard says Luna is still in the prison system, but not at their prison. And he won’t reveal where she is.

Bill presses Luna about her experience with Steffy. Luna admits that Steffy begged her to think about her kids and she’s terrified to think about what could have happened if Finn hadn’t found her in time. Finn, she says, is the only person in her family who ever cared for her and she almost ruined his life.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn, in the meantime, says he needs to know the truth as he swabs his mouth for the paternity test.

Hope isn’t surprised that Steffy isn’t supportive of the changes at the company. Steffy says she’s never hidden her opinion of the takeover and she thinks Hope has an issue with that. She reminds Hope that her grandfather built the company and she and her father were running it until they stole it. Hope wonders if Steffy’s motivations are true, or if she’s there for something else.

Carter explains that most new fragrances are launched during the holidays, but her fragrances are so strong they could launch them earlier. As Carter shows her the numbers, Daphne looks at him with a heated gaze.

Poppy demands answers but the prison guard is not at liberty to say where she is. She’s stunned.

Bill wants to understand why Luna is upset about what happened with Steffy. Luna admits that she never got to know her cousin and his wife or their kids, but when Steffy was about to discover her secrets she had to stop her. Bill wants to know if Luna considered that Steffy has a child with Finn, but she says she never considered family ties at all. Nothing could stop her.

A sweaty and stressed Finn sets his timer and waits for the results.

Steffy thinks the power has made Hope paranoid, but Hope retorts that she’s wary of Steffy after their complicated history. She wants a real answer about Steffy’s motivations for returning to the company. Why did Steffy take the job?

Carter enjoys Daphne’s smell while she’s standing so close to him. He tries to talk about marketing and branding, but their conversation keeps turning to innuendo, at least from her side. Her scent keeps making him lose his train of thought.

Luna says that when she had Steffy locked up she lost sight of everything, even her love for Finn. Bill asks if they were close, and she says the only happy memories from her childhood came from him. If she ever sees him again, he’ll never be able to see her the same way again.

An even sweatier Finn paces his office as he thinks back to pressing Poppy for information about Luna and the time when he rescued Steffy. When the timer goes off, he thinks back to Poppy saying she was with other men around the time they were together. He slowly picks up the test and looks at it. Two lines. Positive.

After all this time, we finally have a match. Finn is Luna’s father.

Finn breaks down in tears as he realizes Poppy lied to him and Luna is his daughter.