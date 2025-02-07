The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 7, 2025: unhappy anniversary for Steffy

It’s Steffy and Finn’s anniversary, but all is not well in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 7, 2025.

We wrap up the week at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to ask Poppy (Romy Park) whether she knew about him being Luna’s father. She continues to insist she kept everything a secret to protect him, which infuriates him. He storms out of his office.

Bill (Don Diamont) can’t believe Luna (Lisa Yamada) had a close call with Will and Electra showing up and almost discovering her. He reminds her that she’s there on house arrest and no one can know she’s there.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) gets off the phone with the lawyers, who say their hands are tied. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells him this is weighing on Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and she’s going to find a way to turn that in their favor.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) reminds Carter that Ridge and Eric are the backbone of Forrester Creations and it’s wrong that they’re not part of the company. Carter wants to fix it, somehow.

Steffy says it’s only a matter of time before Hope and Carter self-destruct as a couple. Ridge knows she’s referring to Daphne trying to break them up, but now Steffy wants to play Carter’s guilt card. If she can get through to him, it might help them get the company back.

Carter hears what Brooke is saying. He apologizes for putting Brooke in such a difficult spot after asking her to be the CEO. He had no idea that Ridge would move on to Taylor so quickly.

Bill tells Luna his sons are worried about him because of how he’s acting. Luna, who seems oddly unconcerned about it, says they’ll be fine and she hopes they will leave them alone so she can get back to the TV show she was watching. Suddenly Liam (Scott Clifton) walks in and Luna runs out the patio door. Bill, having avoided a crisis, hugs his son, who wants to know what’s going on.

Finn says he would have done a paternity test sooner if he thought there was a possibility of him being Luna’s father. Poppy tells him that for their sake, they have to keep it all a secret. He again storms out of his office.

Brooke was shocked at how quickly Ridge turned to Taylor, but she knows he felt betrayed, not only by her actions but by Carter’s actions. She tells Carter she doesn’t approve of what Hope and Carter did. Carter asks if she thinks she can ever get back together with Ridge?

Steffy tells her father that the coup had one silver lining — it brought her parents back together, which is almost worth losing the company. She says she’s going to go home and celebrate her anniversary with Finn. Ridge is so glad she’s safe after her ordeal with Luna and he wants her to have a great anniversary with her husband.

Bill insists his son doesn't need to check up on him. Liam says he was in the neighborhood. Bill switches gears to business, praising his son for a big deal he closed. Liam tells him the whole office was celebrating and he wishes his father was there. He doesn't know why Bill hasn’t been in the office given that he loved being at work. He wants to know why he’s always at home now, but Bill assures him that he has everything under control.

Finn is at the prison asking where Luna is. The same prison guard tells him she’s not available, but Finn says he needs to see her right away.

Carter is in the office when he gets distracted by his thoughts. He’s thinking about the moment when Ridge and Steffy signed the LLC paperwork, kicking off the takeover.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge is at home when Brooke arrives. Thinking she’s there to see her sister, he tells her Donna isn’t there. But she’s there to see him. She tells him she hates being at odds with him and wants to fix it. She still loves him and knows he feels the same way. She doesn’t want what happened to tear them apart.

Bill asks about his granddaughters and Liam offers to bring them over. Bill suggests they go out to the boat this weekend and Liam agrees, saying Beth and Kelly would love it. Liam says Kelly reminded him that it’s Steffy and Finn’s anniversary.

In Malibu, Steffy gets her house ready for a romantic anniversary celebration. She thinks back to their proposal before returning to her preparations. She wonders where Finn is and why he isn’t home yet?

Finn isn’t getting any answers about Luna from the prison guard. He calls Poppy and asks where Luna is, but Poppy’s main concern is that Finn doesn’t tell Steffy that Luna is his daughter.

Ridge doesn’t want to talk to Brooke, especially given that she’s the new Forrester CEO. Brooke says she felt like she had no choice, because she’s working behind the scenes to get the company back to his family. She’s trying to bring peace between them all and return the company back to where it used to be. She’s been trying to get Carter to see that what he did was wrong and hopefully it helps. Ridge tells her that he worked his whole life to build the company and then it was gone in a flash, thanks to her. Brooke says it hurt her when he immediately turned to Taylor, but she says they have an unbreakable bond and she’s willing to fight for it. “For now,” she adds.

Liam says Kelly and Hayes are spending the night with friends so Steffy and Finn can get some time alone. Bill asks how he feels about it, and Liam has mixed feelings. He’s just glad Steffy is ok after being locked in a cage by Luna the psycho. Luna, who has been listening outside, frowns.

Steffy steps on a little toy knight and it reminds her of when Finn rescued her from Luna’s cage. Finn walks in and Steffy can see that something is bothering him. He admits he forgot their anniversary but she assures him that it’s fine. She tells him how she was thinking about the day he proposed to her and how their love has grown stronger year after year. She says she also thought about Luna, which gets his attention. When she tells him about how she was thinking about his “crazy cousin” who kidnapped her, Finn gets uncomfortable. Steffy says they have been through so much together, from Luna to Sheila, but their love will only get stronger. She tells him he can tell her what’s going on. He can hear Poppy’s voice in his head telling him not to talk to Steffy about being Luna’s father, but he can’t keep this secret. He tells Steffy there’s something she needs to know….