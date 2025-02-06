The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 6, 2025: Poppy begs Finn to keep her secret

Luna spies on Will as Poppy tries to defend her decision to keep Luna a secret in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 6, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital again, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Poppy (Romy Park) that she robbed him and Luna (Lisa Yamada) of their opportunity to have a relationship.

At Bill’s house, Electra (Laneya Grace) tries to make sense of what happened with Luna as Will (Crew Morrow) answers her questions. He tells her she’s now in prison “where she belongs” and Luna listens from her hiding spot.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) share kisses and he jokes that Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) taking over the company has its benefits. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arrives and enjoys seeing the happy couple together again. Taylor asks if her plan is going well.

Carter is on the phone talking business as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. When he finishes his call, she comments that he’s getting very comfortable behind the desk.

Steffy says the plan is still in motion but she’s tweaking it a bit so she can attack them from all sides. It’s not moving fast enough. She can’t understand how Carter sleeps at night after stealing their company.

Carter tells Brooke that he just spoke to a leather company that might be their next area of focus. She’s impressed at how he made his vision come alive. Carter wishes Ridge was there to see it all come to fruition and be a part of it. Brooke asks Carter if it was worth losing the friendship. She wants to know how he really feels.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Electra asks how Will feels knowing he almost had a sister. He’s glad it’s not true because Luna is a criminal. Luna smiles when he says her name.

Finn can’t believe Poppy thought she was helping him by not telling him about Luna. He knows that she was just trying to hide her secret, and if the secret got out everyone would know what she did. Poppy tells him not to diminish what they shared, but he’s more upset that she denied him his chance to know about his daughter.

Carter points to all of their successes so far and where they’re going. He’s not sure what she means about regrets. She says that ultimately what he did took away his friends, but he says he had to protect Hope and the Logans. He tells her that by him taking over, things at Forrester Creations will be better. Brooke tells him to remember that it was a coup and she has to wonder if she sacrificed too much by accepting the CEO position.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy doesn’t understand how Carter could stab them in the back the way he did. She wonders if Carter feels guilty, and she wonders if the decision is weighing on him.

Will explains that Bill introduced Luna to him at the house and it was very awkward. Electra asks what his first impression was as Luna listens intently. Will admits that he was too overwhelmed to really understand what was happening, but she was a nice, pretty girl. Luna smiles even more.

Finn is furious that Poppy denied him a chance to know his daughter. She says she was wrong and asks for forgiveness, telling him that she did what she thought was best. He says she was only thinking of herself and because of her, their daughter turned out to be a murderer.

Taylor tells Ridge that Steffy thinks the guy Carter was before probably didn’t go away completely. Steffy says that the decision to betray his best friend is probably eating away at him.

Brooke says that being apart from Ridge has been hard. Carter wonders if Brooke regrets accepting the CEO position. She doesn’t regret it, but she can’t understand how Carter’s actions aren’t affecting him. She reminds him that the Forrester family’s contributions are what made the company what it is. How could he steal it from them?

Electra is shocked to hear Luna killed two men, including the man who could be her father. Will explains that Steffy is the reason Luna got caught, and it was Finn who rescued her. They’re both glad that she’s locked up for life now.

Finn tells Poppy that Luna locked Steffy in a cage and he wonders if could have made a difference in her life to keep her from going down this path. Poppy insists that she was trying to protect him, but he’s furious that he was denied a chance to be there. He asks what kind of man she thinks he is because he would have been there for her.

Steffy believes that the old Carter is still in there, deep down inside. She thinks Hope got to him and now he’s stuck wondering if he made the right choice. Ridge isn’t sure he regrets anything while Taylor agrees that he might not have found his moral compass just yet. Steffy says that one way or another she’s going to find a way to get them out, whatever it takes.

Carter tells Brooke that he never wanted this to happen. She reminds him that Ridge and Steffy listened to his proposal and didn’t move forward with it. Even when he reminds her that they fired Hope, Brooke says it wasn’t right no matter what.

Electra wants to know more about Luna, but Will says it doesn’t matter because Luna is locked up for the rest of her life. This makes Luna frown.

Finn tells Poppy he would have wanted to know he had a daughter. She says she did everything for Finn, but he thinks it’s the worst thing anyone could do. She kept a child from her parent and Finn calls it a huge betrayal. It changes everything. When Finn says he has to tell Steffy, Poppy stops him and says he can’t say anything to anyone. It would be terrible for Steffy and it would destroy her new relationship with Li. For both of their sakes, she says, no one can know Luna is Finn’s daughter.