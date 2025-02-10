The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 10, 2025: Finn agonizes over his secret

Steffy pressures Finn to share what’s going on in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 10, 2025.

We begin the week in Malibu, where a troubled Finn (Tanner Novlan) is hesitant to tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) what’s on his mind. He wonders how he should tell her that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter, knowing it will change everything.

At the Spencer Estate, Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Bill (Don Diamont) about Steffy and Finn’s anniversary celebration. Liam wonders if they’re talking about how they almost lost Steffy because Luna drugged her and locked her in a cage. Luna, hiding outside, wipes away tears as she listens in on the conversation.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is hurting. He says he’s more than hurting, he feels betrayed. The Brooke he knows would never have taken the CEO position. She insists she did it for him and some day he’ll see it. But they need to focus on each other, and their destiny, so they can get through the current roadblocks. Brooke knows how difficult it will be to come back together, but they’ve done it before. Ridge asks if her showing up is supposed to make it easier. Brooke admits that knowing Ridge is with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) hurts her, but she’s still devoted to him and she wants him to come home. Taylor walks in and says it’s not surprising to see Brooke there.

Liam says it’s no secret that he’s had issues with Finn in the past but he has to admit that Finn came through for Steffy when her life was on the line. Liam gives Finn a lot of credit for being right about Steffy being in trouble when no one else believed him, and he was right about his “psychopath” cousin being the culprit, too.

Steffy says the kids are gone all night and they can celebrate once they talk about whatever’s bothering him. Finn says it’s not easy to talk about it and he’s still processing. She insists that whatever it is, they can handle it.

Taylor says Brooke doesn’t have to explain because it’s “pretty obvious” what she’s doing. Brooke says she’s there to see Ridge, but Taylor points out that as long as Brooke is supporting Hope then it’s a betrayal. Broke reminds her that Steffy and Zende work there, too. Brooke tells them that she agrees that what Hope and Carter did was wrong. Ridge says maybe Brooke should leave, but before she does she reminds him she’s his Logan, and that will never change.

Bill says Luna is paying for her crimes, but Liam doesn’t think she’s paying for what she did to Bill. Bill says he’s moved on from all of it. Liam tells his father he doesn’t have to put on a show for him, it’s ok to be upset. He reminds Bill about all the times Luna was around the kids and the family. Bill reiterates Luna is paying for her crimes, with Liam adding she’s in prison, “where she belongs.” Outside, Luna looks upset.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy tells Finn there’s nothing they can’t overcome together, and that’s why they’re celebrating. Finn eventually agrees, not wanting to spoil anything. When he starts to change the subject, Steffy reminds him there was something he said she needed to know, but now he’s not going to tell him.

Ridge apologizes to Taylor for having to walk in on his conversation with Brooke. Taylor wasn’t surprised by Brooke being there, but she asks how he’s doing after seeing her. Ridge points out that Brooke thinks she’s helping him, but Taylor says Brooke can’t see what her actions are hurting him.

Brooke returns to the office and sees the press release announcing her appointment to the CEO role. She thinks back to her conversation with Ridge about their “unbreakable bond” and how she’s willing to fight for him.

Liam teases his father when Bill starts to suggest it’s time for him to leave. Liam says he and Will have been feeling disconnected from their father, but Bill calls his son his “right hand” when it comes to business and he loves seeing him raising his granddaughters, but he needs to take care of some things now. Liam agrees, but hopes the “thing” is not another woman from his past or one of Finn’s cousins. Luna still looks upset from her hiding place.

Finn tells Steffy nothing is more important to him than her and the kids; she’s his motivation. He loves their life and their love and he hopes she never forgets that. She says he’s her world, too. They hug, but Steffy looks worried.

Brooke looks around the CEO office at Forrester Creations and thinks back to the time she was in Rome. Ridge confessed that he doesn’t want to spend another day without her and asked her to be his Logan forever. Back in the present, Brooke vows to not give up on their relationship.

Taylor admits it would have been upsetting to walk in and see Brooke, but she’s a changed woman now. Ridge agrees she’s stronger now. Taylor says they’ve been through so much these past few months. He helped her heal, and now she believes in his love for her. He kisses her, but when he hugs her, his eyes are distant.

Bill tells Luna everyone has their opinions. Luna says Liam was right, because she had this idea of a perfect family in her mind so she turned on her actual family who loved her.

Steffy says their love is a “force” and she’s amazed at how their love has carried them through everything. She admits their relationship was stretched to its limits but it grew stronger. And he saved her, first from his birth mother and then from his “crazy cousin.” This upsets Finn. Steffy asks what’s wrong, but he just says she is his “entire world.” Steffy kisses him and then says she’s going to the bedroom so they can “finally” celebrate their anniversary. Once she’s gone, Finn looks at a photo of himself with Luna. He vows to tell Steffy that he’s Luna’s father “tomorrow.”