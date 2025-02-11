The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 11, 2025: Poppy begs Finn to keep their secret

Poppy continues to beg Finn not to reveal their secret to Steffy while Luna thinks about her mistakes in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 11, 2025.

Today’s episode begins in Malibu, where a shirtless Finn (Tanner Novlan) is having coffee after spending the night with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for their anniversary. He thinks back to his conversation with Poppy (Romy Park) about being Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. Steffy interrupts him and makes him jump. She’s concerned.

Poppy is at Il Giardino trying to get in touch with Finn at the hospital. Deacon (Sean Kanan) pours her some more coffee and asks if she’s ok. He knows she’s been through a lot with her daughter.

Luna sets her magazine down as Bill (Don Diamont) walks in with coffee. She said she was walking past his study and heard him having an intense conversation. He says everything is ok but he was talking to the prison because she had a couple of visitors: Poppy and Finn.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) asks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) how he’s doing, now that he doesn’t have to go into the office. He thinks that situation will change and in the meantime, he’s glad to have her there with him at his father’s house until they can find something more permanent. Taylor likes the sound of it. He apologizes for Brooke showing up, but Taylor is confident with their love for each other and isn’t worried about Brooke. She’s more concerned about their permanent future together. They share a kiss.

Deacon apologizes for asking about Luna, knowing how hard it must be for Poppy. He knows she won’t give up on her daughter, but it has to be hard knowing what Luna did. He says Tom and Hollis were good men but given his own history, and Sheila’s, he knows about what can happen. Deacon wonders what would have happened if Luna knew her father.

Bill is confused about Luna’s visitors at the prison. Luna can understand why her mother would be there, but she wonders why Finn would be there to see her.

Steffy knows there’s something on Finn’s mind, but she has to get to the office and she wants to stop at her parents’ house on the way. She asks if they can talk about what’s bothering him later that night. Once she’s gone, Finn asks himself how he’s going to tell Steffy that Luna is his daughter.

Deacon looks at the tribute to Tom and Hollis on his wall. He says Tom had a heart of gold and he wishes Luna had a chance to know him after all these years. He thinks it could have made a big difference in her life. Poppy tells him she has to leave and she hurries from the restaurant.

Bill asks about Luna’s relationship with her cousin. Luna admits she never saw Finn a lot, partly because of Poppy’s relationship with Li and also because of the age difference. Bill likes Finn a lot, loves how he helps with his granddaughter and appreciates how Finn cares for Steffy. Luna wishes she could see Finn again and when she starts to ask about seeing him Bill shuts her down, reminding her that she can’t let anyone know she’s there. Luna guesses that Finn just wants to see her behind bars after what she did to Steffy.

Steffy walks in on Ridge and Taylor, who are kissing passionately on the couch. Taylor asks how Steffy’s night went and Steffy says it was a great night.

Finn is in his office when Poppy rushes in and asks if he told Steffy yet.

Ridge offers Steffy some coffee as Taylor thinks back to how she met Finn after waking up in the hospital. Steffy says that their relationship was meant to be, just like Taylor and Ridge. Ridge knows they’ve been through a lot, especially after what happened with Luna. Thankfully Luna is behind bars, Taylor says. Steffy agrees.

Luna is upset thinking about what could have happened if Steffy died and her kids lost their mother. Bill says everything is fine now, but Luna is upset thinking that Finn is upset at her. She wishes Finn could see her with “new eyes.”

Finn tells Poppy that he went to the prison to see Luna, and when he asks about “our daughter” the words sound foreign to him. When she can’t give him an answer, he wonders if she’s hiding Luna from him. Poppy says no one at the prison will give her answers. She wants to know why Finn went to the prison, and when he says he wanted to see her after this new information came to light, Poppy thinks he should ignore the truth and forget being Luna’s father. Finn can’t possibly leave this alone. He’s still upset that she kept the secret from him. Sure, he was “of age” but she was older than he was and she’s his aunt, so she should have stopped things before they happened. Now what happens to their lives?

Steffy says she’ll never forget being near death in that cage. She didn’t think she’d make it out. Ridge says Steffy never gave up, but Steffy credits Finn for never giving up on her. And thankfully, they’ll never have to think about Luna again.

Alone, Luna thinks back to the old apartment, where Steffy begged for her life in the cage. She looks shaken as she hopes Steffy can forgive her one day.

Finn thinks back to Luna being a baby and a teen, and all of the memories they could have built together. Poppy reminds him about his own kids and how he can focus on them, but he won’t hear it. He knows he could have made a difference in Luna’s life if he had been there for her. Poppy thought she was doing what was best, but he says she was only doing what was best for her. She asks if he told Steffy yet, and he needs to be honest with Steffy. Finn says it was hard enough to have to tell Steffy that Sheila was his birth mother and now he has to tell her that Luna is his daughter and she, too, tried to kill her. “How much more can Steffy take?” he wonders as a loving text from Steffy comes through.