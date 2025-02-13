The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 13, 2025: Carter starts to waver about the takeover

Carter’s resolve to stay the course is tested on multiple fronts in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 13, 2025.

We kick off the day before Valentine’s Day at Eric’s (John McCook) house. Eric asks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) if there’s news about the company. They report that there’s no news about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and Eric is relieved because it’s all they have been talking about. Taylor says Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is working on getting the company back.

Hope and Carter tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that they’re all ready for the jewelry launch. But when Carter isn’t smiling, Hope grows concerned.

Steffy thanks Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) for her efforts. She says that they’re going to switch tactics to focusing on Carter’s integrity instead of trying to seduce him so that they can get control of the company again. Daphne isn’t quite ready to give up on the seduction, but she appreciates that there’s a big change in Carter’s behavior. She admires his success while also noting that he’s very handsome. Daphne now sees it as her personal mission to pull Carter away from Hope.

Brooke frowns as Hope realizes that Carter is nervous about the jewelry rollout. Hope tells him that he earned the seat behind the desk and tells him it’s ok to be proud. After she walks away, Carter looks at photos of the Forresters behind the desk and then sees Brooke watching him closely.

Ridge tells Eric about the change in Steffy’s plan. He’s confident that Steffy will find a way to get the company back.

Hope walks into the design office to see Steffy, but she catches a whiff of Daphne’s perfume. Daphne, in the meantime, heads to the CEO office. She asks his opinion on her new “spicy” fragrance, and as she grabs his hand she tells him that she’s been thinking about him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eric doesn’t think Carter is going to suddenly change his plans after growing a conscience. He already took over the company so why would he give it up now. Taylor jumps in and says that after her conversation with Brooke, she thinks Carter is about to crack and needs the right person to help him break through.

Daphne and Cater are talking when Charlie (Dick Christie) walks in with the security clearances. He stops in his tracks when he sees (and smells) Daphne. He vows to buy a bottle of the scent for his “lady friend” in Genoa City. After he leaves, Carter says that Charlie is proof that the fragrance will be a huge hit. Daphne asks how he can celebrate knowing what he did to the Forresters.

Hope knows Daphne must have been there and Steffy says she was. She has some things to talk with Hope about, and Brooke walks in just in time to hear Steffy note that things aren’t great at Forrester after the takeover. Hope once again reiterates that she, Carter and Brooke are in charge and nothing is going to change it, not even her.

Ridge wonders if anyone can bring Carter back to his old self. Taylor says that Steffy, or Daphne, could be the one to make a subtle change to make him change his ways. Eric says that this change in Carter isn’t “subtle” but Taylor urges them both not to give up on him. There’s a chance he can come out of this and see what he’s done.

Steffy says she doesn’t like what happened to the company. She’s worried about the downfall of the company, even though Hope says it’s all going to be a huge profit. Steffy says this is having a huge impact on Eric and Ridge. Brooke, overwhelmed, says she needs a minute and Steffy tells Hope that even her mother knows that this is all wrong.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Daphne says she can sense when people aren’t being true to themselves. She goes on to say Hope has Carter wrapped around her finger. He says that’s not the case, but Daphne points out that he’s never been married and he wants to find love. Now he’d do anything for love, and she wonders if this takeover is worth losing his friends and family. When Brooke appears in the doorway, Daphne doesn’t relent, warning him to think about what she said. After Daphne leaves, Brooke walks in and closes the door. Carter looks deeply conflicted.

Ridge points out that Carter thinks he’s right because he’s delusional, and the friend he knew is gone. Taylor says Ridge is still in shock over it. Eric agrees, noting that he’s in shock too. Ridge says he’s also angry this whole thing happened because they lost a friend. “Because of Hope,” Ridge says.

Steffy tells Hope that Brooke is a “reluctant CEO” and her conscience is weighing on her. Hope dismisses everything Steffy is saying, blaming Ridge going back to Taylor for why she’s upset. Hope says Brooke is thrilled to be CEO and she earned the position, but Steffy isn’t convinced.

Brooke tells Carter that it’s none of her business, but she wonders if Carter should listen to what Daphne said and what they’re doing there isn’t right. Eric and Ridge shouldn’t be sitting at home instead of being at the company. She says they have a mutual interest. Carter says it’s their love for Hope, but Brooke says they both lost Ridge. She tearfully points out that Carter lost Ridge and she knows he misses him too. Carter asks why she’s crying and she says that she knows Carter is crying inside.

Ridge paces, thinking back to when Carter was promoted to COO at Forrester Creations and all of the time they spent together as a family. He strides out of the house on a mission.

Brooke says they both miss Ridge and she wants to know how long they can let this go on. Ridge, she says, belongs at Forrester Creations. Carter is more conflicted than ever.