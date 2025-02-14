The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 14, 2025: Valentine's Day heartache

Hope has a horrible Valentine’s Day in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 14, 2025.

We wrap up the week — and Valentine’s Day — at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that her mother is a huge part of the company. Steffy reminds her of the price Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) paid for her role, and they stole the company from Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Brooke tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that he has to know what they did isn’t right. Carter points out that they kicked Hope out of the company and it wasn’t right. Brooke reminds him that they have always been close with Ridge. She says it’s Valentine’s Day and they’re both without Ridge.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) greets Ridge and wishes him a happy Valentine’s Day. He forgot about it, of course. They share a kiss as Eric walks in and says they can watch the jewelry line launch online. Ridge reminds him that he was the one who approved it, but Eric is still furious that they were kicked out.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) texts Steffy to apologize for working late on Valentine’s Day. He’s still wondering how to tell her.

At the Forrester Mansion, the whole group has gathered to watch the launch, including Daphne (Murielle Hillaire). Steffy steps away to answer the text from her husband.

At Forrester Creations, the CEO office is full of people as Hope prepares for the launch. Electra (Laneya Grace) gives Carter the custom piece of jewelry they made for Hope. He moves to put it in the drawer and discovers Eric’s old stapler inside. It gives him pause, but he has to refocus quickly because Hope is introducing him to the group and welcoming everyone to the “Carter Walton Era” at Forrester Creations. Brooke watches as Carter looks uncomfortable.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope says the numbers look good as they launch the lookbook. Will (Crew Morrow) tells Electra that she and her aunt are about to be an overnight success. Zende (Delon De Metz) says the engagement is rising online as soon as it hits, and soon the orders start pouring in. Hope is thrilled but Zende reminds her that Eric and Ridge were the ones who greenlit the line.

Eric praises Ridge for approving the jewelry line, but Ridge says it was their work together. Steffy is still devoted to the idea of getting the company back more than ever.

Brooke tells Katie (Heather Tom) that it’s hard to celebrate without Ridge and Eric. Zende compliments Electra and says that he sent Ivy all of the numbers. He says she has done a great job and Electra doesn’t know how to take the praise. Hope, in the meantime, can’t believe the numbers rolling in. She says this is the future of the company, and when she kisses Carter in front of the whole group, everyone looks uncomfortable. As does Carter.

Charlie (Dick Christie) brings in a bouquet of flowers from the international office. He can feel the tension in the room. Electra gets a text from Ridge in the group chat with Ivy, and he offers Ivy praise for her great work and says she’s making the family proud. Hope asks for a moment alone with Carter. Once they’re by themselves, Hope says that he brought his dream to life and asks what’s going on. He says that Eric, Steffy and Ridge aren’t there.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn thinks back to rescuing Steffy. He knows she’s been through so much with Sheila, and now he has to tell her that Luna is his daughter.

Will says that Electra deserves all the praise for her work and that this is her day. When she reminds him that it’s Valentine’s Day, he gives her flowers, a teddy bear and a big kiss.

Katie, Brooke and Zende head to the design office, where Katie notes how great the launch is going. Zende notes that Carter didn’t seem excited at all, and he wonders what’s going on.

Carter says he misses his friends. Hope says that the way he feels is understandable but he shouldn’t let that cloud his accomplishment. He succeeded in his vision and he needs to be able to celebrate it. Carter agrees that they proved that they could do what they set out to do, but when he says this is a chance to go out on top, Hope is instantly concerned.

Finn looks at a website about Luna’s arrest. He calls Steffy, who answers from her grandfather’s house. He tells her that he’s stuck at the hospital and he doesn’t know when he’ll be home. He tells her he loves her so much and he really needs to talk to her. She can’t wait to talk to him.

Katie would have thought Carter would be happy to see his ideas have success. Brooke thinks he misses his best friend, especially on Valentine’s Day.

Taylor says Ridge went to get some air. Eric knows he misses Carter. Daphne hopes to get Carter back on track, and Steffy thinks that by appealing to his conscience, they will get through to him.

Carter tells Hope that he tricked Ridge and Steffy into signing the paperwork. They can show them the numbers and the success and maybe go out on top. Hope freaks out, reminding him about how they treated her before they left. Carter shows Hope Eric’s stapler and says this is his stapler and his office, and he feels like a traitor. “Because I am,” he finishes. Hope tells him he isn’t a traitor and what he did was heroic in standing up for her family. He says he can’t go on living with himself after what he did. He begs Hope to listen, but she breaks down in tears and says she can’t go back to the way things were. When he moves to give her the gift, she says this isn’t the time for it and runs out of the office, sobbing that she can’t go back to the way things were. Carter slams this hand on the desk, shattering the gift and cutting his hand in the process.

Ridge walks in and sees Carter sitting there. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown, eh Carter?” he asks. Carter’s tears turn to fury.