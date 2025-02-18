The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 17, 2025: a shocking betrayal

Ridge and Carter have a conversation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 17, 2025.

We kick off the new week at Forrester Creations, where Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is nursing his injured hand as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) notes that “it’s lonely at the top.” When Ridge adds “brother” to that statement, it only seems to enrage Carter even further.

Hope (Annika Noelle) storms into the design office, startling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Hope says they should be celebrating the success of the jewelry launch. Brooke asks why she’s not celebrating with Carter.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is watching the numbers come in for the jewelry line. Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are there with her at the Forrester Mansion, and they note that the success comes with a huge cost. Steffy vows to get her family’s company back. Daphne thinks Carter will do the right thing. Steffy thinks Carter is riding high right now, but Zende (Delon De Metz) walks in and tells them that he was there for the launch and the only person who was actually excited about the line’s success was Hope. This changes things for Steffy.

Hope stares at her reflection in the mirror, trying to calm down. Brooke says she can’t help Hope unless she tells her what’s wrong. Hope admits she’s tired of losing. She asks if her mother felt the energy in the room during the launch, noting that everyone who was there for it has been bullied by the former regime. Brooke says that Ridge and Steffy have made mistakes but that doesn’t justify stealing the company from them. She asks why Hope isn’t celebrating with Carter, and Hope says Carter is feeling guilty.

Ridge sees the blood on Carter’s hand, adding that “that tracks” because he stole the company from his best friend and family.

Steffy says the Logans are good at getting what they want from the men in their lives. Zende says he likes working with them and he’s excited about the line, but no one was excited about the launch. Even Brooke.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope says Carter should be excited but he’s not, and Brooke reminds her that he’d usually be celebrating with Ridge but he’s not there. Hope can’t understand why Brooke is always on the Forresters’ side. When she points out that Ridge is with Taylor right now, Brooke says it still doesn’t justify that they stole the company.

Carter, in a dull monotone voice, wraps up his hand and tells Ridge that he knows he’s a traitor who ruined their friendship. He doesn’t need Ridge to remind him and he’d like to get to celebrating his victory, even though he doesn’t sound convincing. Ridge says he’s confused because he sees Carter as the man who was there when his father was dying and who crashed on his couch and he sees his brother, and he’s trying to figure out how he could betray him so much. When Carter says he is “protecting” the company, Ridge asks how he sleeps at night and wonders if he knows that he did all this for a woman who only came to him when she needed help. Carter says he sleeps great because he took a company from a man who doesn’t read contracts and calls women “bitches.” Ridge says he understands, but he doesn’t see Carter being happy at the end of the day.

Steffy can’t believe Brooke cares about anything other than herself. Zende says Brooke cares about the company, and Ridge, but Taylor jumps in and says Brooke should prove it and stop the takeover.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope doesn’t understand the hold Ridge has over Brooke and Carter. Brooke says he doesn’t have a hold on her, so Hope focuses on Carter. Brooke asks if Hope has ever considered how Carter spends all of his time with the Forresters, including on holidays. Hope wonders what that has to do with anything. Brooke says the Forresters have been family to him, which makes Hope think the Forresters should have done more to make him feel like family. Brooke knows the guilt is eating at him, which upsets Hope because Carter is about to throw everything away. Hope vows to support Carter by making sure he doesn’t throw away his hard work.

Carter says he hated doing what he did, but when Ridge says Carter only did it because of Hope. Ridge reminds him of when he stepped down and Steffy asked him to run the company. Carter points out that he walked in on Steffy threatening to cut Hope’s line and Ridge reluctantly agrees that Steffy made it personal, but all Carter did was put his name on some paperwork. They get defensive over what Hope and Steffy both did, but ultimately Carter says he’s working to see the company reach its potential. When Carter brings up the jewelry line, Ridge reminds him that he wasn’t the one who approved it. Ridge keeps pushing, pointing out how no one has been excited for what’s happening. He acknowledges that Carter is good at what he does, but he’s lacking morals. “You sold your soul to gain the world, and now you want to turn back time,” Ridge says.

Hope refuses to back down and cave to Ridge and Steffy. Brooke says she’s turning this into a war, which shocks Hope because they’re only trying to stop the bullying at the company. And they’re succeeding, she says. Brooke wonders what kind of future they can have when they can’t even look in the mirror. Hope refuses to allow anyone to put Carter at risk.

Carter thinks he’s doing the right thing but Ridge can’t agree with him. He loved his ideas but didn’t like the luxury proposal. Ridge asks Carter what would have happened if Ridge had agreed to the expansion, which makes Carter look away. Ridge reminds him of their friendship and how they both bonded immediately. They trusted each other. Ridge says he can’t see the red flags with Hope, just as he missed them with Quinn. Carter says he loved Hope, and Ridge admits Hope might actually love him. Carter says Hope wanted respect but Ridge points out that she wanted to beat Steffy. That’s what this is all about. Ridge asks if Carter is a better person now than when they met. Losing the company was one thing, but losing Carter’s friendship was another. In tears, Ridge tells Carter that losing him broke him. Before Ridge leaves, Carter stops him and says that when he came up with the idea to take the company to the next level, he never thought he’d be doing it without his brother. He misses their friendship, and he misses his brother. He rushes into Ridge’s arms to hug him, and after a beat Ridge hugs him back. Hope walks in and sees them sharing this moment. She’s shocked.