The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 20, 2025: Liam opens up to Steffy

Poppy begs Finn to keep their secret while Liam and Steffy have a heart-to-heart in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 20, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) is in the middle of changing his clothes while he’s on the phone. Poppy (Romy Park) walks in and Finn immediately tells her that he’s telling Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Luna (Lisa Yamada) that day.

Steffy is making cookies while Liam (Scott Clifton) sits on the couch and goes through their daughters’ schedules. They praise their co-parenting styles and Liam tells her how grateful he is that they didn’t lose her after what happened with Luna.

Bill (Don Diamont) walks in while Luna is fanning herself and playing cards. He says he can’t get an AC guy to fix the air, so instead he offers to teach her a new card game. When she jokes about going to the beach, he warns her that the police will come and take her and there’s nothing he could do. She tells him she knows the rules and she’s grateful, but sometimes she wonders if she deserves to be in jail for what she did, especially to Finn and Steffy.

Liam asks Steffy if she feels safe. She knows Luna killed two men and almost killed her. Steffy says Finn saved her again after he already saved her from Sheila. She knows he’ll always keep her safe.

Poppy asks if Finn hasn’t told Steffy for a reason. She thinks he’s been working so much so he can avoid the conversation entirely, and that maybe keeping the secret from her is the only way he can protect his marriage. Finn doesn’t look convinced.

Liam finishes a work call, telling Steffy that he has a client who has been working with Bill but he’s now working with Liam instead and he’s not happy. Liam says that’s how it is now that Bill has stepped back a bit, which leads Steffy to wonder why Bill is pulling away from work. When he talks about how much he’s working, she asks if he’s making time for himself. He says he’s reading and working out, and he might even get a parrot so he has someone to talk to. Steffy says she’s worried about him and he says he’s joking about the parrot, but he admits he might not be fine. Life doesn’t look the way he thought it would now that Steffy is with Finn and Hope is with Carter. “My life kind of stinks,” he says.

Bill ends another call with a repair guy who can’t come til next week. Luna asks about the pool but her ankle monitor isn’t waterproof. Bill reminds her that house arrest isn’t supposed to be a picnic and she’s supposed to be thinking about what she did and how she can be a better person. He hopes he has been able to help her think about her challenges, and she hugs him for believing in her. She admits she thinks about the life she could have, where her family doesn’t hate her anymore.

Finn says that being honest is how he keeps his marriage strong. Being honest would have saved him a lot of trouble with Luna, but Poppy insists that she didn’t want to upend his whole life. He thinks he could have been a doctor and a father, but Poppy robbed him of it. Most importantly, he says, she robbed Luna of having a stable father. Finn doesn’t know how Steffy will react, knowing that the woman who tried to kill her is her husband’s daughter.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna says she gets a little “stir crazy” but she knows that leaving or breaking the rules would ruin her chances of fixing things with her family. She killed two men and almost took the life of her cousin’s wife. She can’t forget that.

Liam says he’s “existentially frustrated” and Steffy asks if that’s because he’s not dating. She tells him that he’ll find the right person, but then he admits that the day before was his birthday, and no one remembered except for Wyatt. Steffy says she feels terrible for forgetting his birthday, but Liam says it reinforces how happy he is for Steffy and Finn because he knows they’re happy.

Finn tells Poppy that he called the prison and no one can tell him where she is. Poppy is worried, too, but she’s also worried about what’s going to happen to Finn. What if doing the right thing tears his marriage apart? Finn knows it won’t be easy for Steffy and it’s all because Poppy didn’t want to tell him the truth. First, it was Sheila and now it’s Luna. “I keep bringing Steffy pain,” he says.

Finn knows that Steffy could leave when he tells her about Luna, which makes Poppy think he shouldn’t tell her. Finn says he has to believe that they can overcome it. The only way he’ll know is if he goes home to tell her. Poppy tries to stop him from leaving but he brushes past her and leaves.

Liam says he’s not looking for sympathy. He knows Steffy found the right partner and she deserved better than him and she found that in Finn. Liam says Steffy gave him a son, his first biological child, and even though there’s the Sheila thing, the fact is that they love each other and can relax and enjoy their family. Steffy gets a text from Finn, who is on his way home. Liam says he’ll leave so they can have alone time. Before he leaves, Steffy grabs a cookie and sticks a candle in it, wishing him a happy birthday. “You take care of yourself,” she says. Liam thinks things work out for a reason, and she and Finn are meant to be together forever. Steffy smiles.

Luna is in the middle of looking at photos of Finn and Steffy on her tablet. In tears, she tells Finn she’s so sorry.

Steffy is listening to music while doing laundry when Finn gets home. He smiles and watches her, and when she sees him she gives him a big hug and kiss. She missed him, and he says he missed her, too. Then he wonders how he can possibly tell her about Luna.