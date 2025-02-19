The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 19, 2025: Brooke tries to reach Ridge

Brooke tries to convince Ridge to come back to her while Hope tries to tell Carter not to let Ridge sway him in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 19, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that it feels right having him back in the building, where he belongs. Just like he belongs at home with her, not with Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Taylor asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) if she’s getting a message from her father, but it’s from Finn, who is working a double shift. They haven’t been able to connect since their anniversary and Taylor says that’s the price you pay for being married to a devoted doctor.

Finn is in his office trying to manage his patients. He sees a slideshow on his laptop of Steffy, then one with his mother, Poppy and Luna. He can’t believe she’s his daughter.

Zende (Delon De Metz) and Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) head into one of the design rooms. Zende points out this is the first time Ridge has been there since the takeover. Daphne wonders what’s going on.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that Ridge wasn’t there just to patch things up with him. Carter thinks that maybe they need to mend the relationship, which gives her pause. She asks what Ridge said that made him question their work, but he won’t tell her. She wants Carter to take a moment to feel the success of the jewelry launch but Carter can’t bring himself to feel it. Hope tells him he has nothing to be ashamed of.

Zende never expected to see his uncle back in the building. Daphne asks if he thinks Ridge is back, as in working there again. Zende doesn’t know if he’s back for good, but he was shocked to see him with Brooke. Daphne doesn’t think Steffy and Taylor will like that.

Taylor tells Steffy that Stephanie would have loved to see her working right now. Steffy is more determined than ever to get the company back.

Brooke offers to give the CEO position up. She doesn’t care about the job, she only cares about Ridge. She wants him back.

Hope tells Carter not to let Ridge feel guilty, but Carter already feels guilty. He tells her that taking over the company wasn’t an easy decision for either of them. Hope says it was the right decision because it will save the company from their “arrogant leadership” and now the company is thriving. She thinks they want him to feel bad for it because it’s actually working. They worked so hard on it and that’s why they can’t allow Steffy and Ridge to come back like that. Carter points out that they need designers, and Hope says Ridge can come back as an employee. She tells Carter that she will never answer to Steffy or Ridge again.

Finn thinks back to telling his wife that he’ll never let her down again. He sees the photo of Luna and thinks about what’s about to happen.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy gets a call from Daphne. She tells Steffy that they’re at Forrester Creations and Zende chimes in that they saw Ridge there. When Daphne adds that Ridge is in a closed-door meeting with Brooke, Taylor can’t help but react.

Ridge tells Brooke that she doesn’t really want him. He tells her that he wants Brooke to control her daughter. He reminds her that she knew Hope would never marry Thomas and now his son is halfway around the world. Now Hope is using his best friend to get what she wants, and it’s unforgivable.

Hope says things are better than they used to be. This is their time. Carter says that when he was in law school, he couldn’t wait to get to court and win. But one of his professors once said that winning doesn’t matter, it’s all about integrity. He tells Hope that they didn’t do this to get revenge but it came at a cost. Hope, who doesn’t look repentant at all, agrees that Ridge’s loss has impacted him, and it has turned her mother’s life upside down too. As she grows agitated, she reminds him that she refuses to be around someone who called her names and never stopped his daughter.

Steffy reassures her mother that Brooke cornered Ridge. Taylor says she knows that being away from Brooke hurts Ridge. She can imagine that Brooke is begging Ridge to come back to her.

Brooke says Hope and Carter are in love, but Ridge asks if it’s the same love she had for Thomas and Finn. Ridge says she’s using Carter because even he knows that what they did was wrong. Brooke says it’s wrong that he and Eric aren’t running the company and she says they need to fix things. Ridge says the person who needs to understand that things need to change is Hope, who needs to stop influencing Carter.

Hope says Ridge wants them to fail and he’s upset because he knows they won’t fail. Hope says it’s insulting that they keep saying she’s influencing him because it means they don’t think he’s capable of making these decisions. They don’t know what they’re capable of, and now Forrester Creations is theirs. When she hugs him, he looks concerned.

Finn paces anxiously. He tells himself that Steffy deserves the truth and they’ll get through it somehow.

Steffy is proud of how Taylor is handling things. Taylor says that Brooke used to be a dark cloud hanging over her life, but now she can even say Brooke has some good qualities. Taylor knows she and Ridge have grown so much and she only sees Ridge’s love and commitment for her.

Ridge grabs Brooke’s hand and tells her that he doesn’t like saying these things to her. She says he doesn’t mean what he says, but he says it is very true. They made Hope a big star with the fashion line and she wanted more. Brooke points out that Hope was under pressure from Steffy the whole time and they can’t keep fighting over their children. She points out that he took out his anger by running to another woman, but she didn’t do that. The man she loves is standing right in front of her. He doesn’t say anything in return, rather he turns and walks away, leaving Brooke in tears.