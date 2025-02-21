The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 21, 2025: Finn reveals part of his secret to Steffy

Finn tells Steffy part of the truth while Luna gets a visitor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 21, 2025.

We wrap up the week in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) she’s happy he’s home. He’s been working so much. She says she finally gets to hear whatever he wanted to tell her the other day, asking if it’s big news. Finn admits it’s “life-changing.”

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is trying to survive the heat, fanning herself with a magazine. Bill (Don Diamont) tells her there’s no update on fixing the AC and he wouldn’t normally have this problem but his house manager is gone. Luna will take a hot mansion over prison any day.

Poppy (Romy Park) is in Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) office and she’s thinking about Finn. Li walks in and immediately asks what’s going on.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) finishes serving a customer when Remy (Christian Weissman) walks in and says he hopes to get his job back. He’s been released for time served. Sheila asks about his deepfakes and asks why he’d do that to his friend. But she’s not the one to judge after all she’s been through. She would give him another chance, but she’s not sure about Deacon. She explains that Electra is Will’s girlfriend, and Will is Hope’s cousin. That means Deacon will act to protect his daughter’s family. When Bill walks in, she sees him and tells Remy that Bill is Will’s father.

Li asks if Poppy is sick. She says she’s not physically sick, and when Li presses her she admits she’s not in a good place. Li says she can understand why she wouldn’t be happy because of Luna.

Steffy considers the idea of life-changing news and asks if it’s about a patient. Finn says it’s about a woman from his past. This gives Steffy pause.

Bill tells Sheila that he has a takeout order and he wants it now. Sheila chides him about being unpleasant. When he mentions his AC being broken, Remy asks if he changed the filters. He’s not an AC guy, but he’s from Texas and knows heat. Sheila suggests that Bill hires “Dario” to help him around the house. Bill usually wouldn’t take Sheila’s advice but he’s desperate. When Bill walks away, Sheila tells him that Bill is one of the wealthiest men in LA and he’s probably on Bill’s radar as Remy, but getting into Bill’s circle as Dario is an opportunity.

Luna looks at a photo of Will and smiles.

Li tells Poppy that seeing her there is making her feel “hopeful” because she wants to be the one Poppy comes to when she needs to talk. Li knows how it must be a struggle for her dealing with everything going on with Luna, and maybe if she’d been a more supportive aunt then none of this would have happened. “And Finn wouldn’t despise his cousin,” she adds.

Romy Park in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn says he tried to forget what happened with this woman, and it worked for several years but now it’s an issue that they will both have to deal with. Steffy asks if whatever happened took place a while ago. He says she knows the person, but she can’t imagine it’s someone she knows. Finn admits it’s someone who came to the house. She asks if this woman is still in his life and Finn admits that he slept with her when he was 18. She was older. Steffy doesn’t understand how she could possibly know the person. When she asks who it is, she’s floored when Finn says it’s Poppy.

Bill is on the phone while Remy asks Sheila about why she’s setting him up with Bill. Sheila admits she sees herself in Remy’s eyes and she likes him. She admits that most people wouldn’t like hearing that because of her past. He asks if she’s a mass murderer, which makes her pause. When Bill ends his call, he asks Remy if he can come out today to fix the AC and doesn’t take no for an answer. They leave.

Li says it wasn’t right that she suspected Poppy of having an affair under her roof. She wasted so many years focusing on her anger and resentment and she asks for Poppy’s forgiveness. Poppy looks more and more uncomfortable.

Steffy can’t believe Finn had to deal with this. She says he’s so young, but Finn says he was of age and he thought he was a man. Steffy can’t believe that he kept it bottled up for so long because Poppy should have known better. She feels so sorry that Finn had to deal with this.

Luna is pacing to escape the heat when Bill walks in and tells her to get out of sight because he has a guy to fix the AC. When Remy comes in, Bill hands him five hundred dollars and asks for his discretion. He wants Dario to be in and out as quickly as possible. Bill leaves, so Luna walks out with her ankle monitor on full display. Remy asks if he knows her, and he brings up Forrester Creations. He knows about the intern who committed double homicide, asking if that’s her.

Steffy tells Finn that she’s there for him for whatever he needs. She hurts for him, and she’s angry with Poppy for taking advantage of him. Steffy knows he was young and he had an innocent crush on his aunt, who was on lots of drugs. She calls it sick that Li adopted him and then Poppy did that to her. She says that it’s no wonder that Luna turned out to be a murderer, which turns Finn’s head. Steffy clarifies that with a mother like Poppy, it’s no wonder that Luna is the way she is. Finn says there’s more to the story than she realizes and there’s something she won’t want to hear.