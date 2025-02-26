The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 26, 2025: Steffy makes a decision about Finn

Steffy comes to terms with Finn’s revelation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 26, 2025.

Today’s episode begins in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still trying to make sense of Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) news that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter. He tells her she has every right to freak out, but he can’t let this come between them.

Luna closes the door as Remy (Christian Weissman) wonders what it’s like living there. She admits Bill (Don Diamont) is a great guy but his idea of fun is looking at stocks. Luna loves that she can talk with Remy, but she wants to know she can trust him. He says she can.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) asks Sheila about Poppy and how she’s out of sorts. Deacon understands, given what Luna did.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) points out that they almost lost Steffy because of Luna. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) agrees that Luna is a sick girl, and Taylor is grateful that Finn saved Steffy.

Sheila says Poppy was drinking alone, which isn’t surprising to Deacon, who points out that Luna killed their friends. Sheila understands his viewpoint but as a mother, she understands how Poppy feels given that she can’t see her daughter and Sheila can't see her son and grandson.

Remy assures Luna that she can trust him. When they hear Bill, Luna runs and hides as Bill comes in. He wants to know why Remy is still there. Remy has no idea what to say.

Taylor admits that it’s hard because Finn’s cousin tried to kill Steffy. She can’t imagine that this is easy for either of them because Luna is Finn’s cousin no matter what.

Steffy says she knows that Finn had “conflicting emotions” upon learning this news. She wonders if he was “excited” about learning he has a daughter. He admits he feels responsible for her and wonders if Luna would have been different if he’d had a bigger role in her life. Steffy rolls her eyes.

Sheila tells Deacon she can relate to Poppy as a mother. Deacon reminds her that Finn is an upstanding doctor and Luna is a “nutjob.” He says he gets pleasure knowing Luna is locked up in a cell right now. Sheila apologizes for bringing up these feelings, but he says not to apologize for being kind. Sheila says she misses Finn and her grandson even more.

Remy says one of the machines took longer, but it’s all done now. Bill is happy with the work. Remy tells him that he can fix other things, which leads Bill to wonder if he is asking for a job. Luna sneaks out the back door so Bill doesn’t know she was there.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor says Steffy will have to heal from her ordeal and it could take years. Ridge knows that Finn will be there for her because he’s her knight in shining armor.

Finn tells Steffy that if he could have been there for Luna when she was a baby then maybe he could have changed things. Steffy says she understands on some level, but it sounds like he’s defending her the way he did with Sheila. She can hear him saying the same things he said about Sheila and she’s terrified that he’s going to go down the same path with Luna.

Deacon tells Sheila that he doesn't like it when Sheila talks about Finn and Hayes. He’s worried she’s obsessing about them, but she points out they’re her flesh and blood.

Bill asks for Remy’s phone number. He thanks Bill, who needs to make a call. Bill tells him that if he hires him again, Remy needs to respect his privacy. Remy agrees and Bill leaves, so Luna returns and smiles at him.

Ridge thanks Taylor for “rescuing” him. She says that their connection and their family are precious. She’s glad that Finn fits so well in their family. Ridge is glad Finn didn’t hesitate in going after Luna and he’s glad he’s there for her.

Steffy can’t believe that Luna is Sheila’s granddaughter and she worries that it passed down through their DNA. When she wonders if the killer DNA is in Hayes, Finn points out that nothing will happen with Hayes because they are there for him. Steffy says Finn brought this into her life, their family and their son, and she knows he’s not trying to hurt her but it is what it is.

Deacon pulls Sheila close and reminds her that life has been good for them and he doesn’t want her talk with Poppy to set her back. She tells him Finn and Hayes are always on her mind and she’ll never stop wanting a relationship with them, even if she can’t have it.

Luna heard Remy pitching his talents and she hopes Bill hires him. Remy can tell she needs a friend and admits he needs a friend too. They both have done things in their pasts and she says they have more in common than they realize.

Ridge says Luna is locked up and they can all put her out of their minds. And Steffy will be fine. Taylor doesn’t think anything can stand in Steffy and Finn’s way.

Finn hates seeing Steffy in so much pain. She says she doesn’t want to live like this, and she just wants a normal life. She wants peace. She can remember when they first met and everything was magic, but then “evil” showed up on their wedding day. Finn says he was horrified to learn Sheila was his mother, but Steffy reminds him that he wasn’t horrified enough to send her away.

Finn admits he did have a connection with Sheila but it’s gone now. His only concern is Steffy and the kids, but she reminds him that he has a daughter now. A daughter who killed two men. “No wife should ever have to go through this,” Steffy says. He agrees with her and begs her not to give up on their relationship. He can’t live without her. He needs her. Steffy looks torn as he begs. She knows this isn’t Finn’s fault and tearfully tells him that she considered running away but she made a vow to him and she plans on keeping it. Finn is stunned. He pulls her in for a hug as she says she loves him and that they’ll get through this. Steffy says the big difference between Sheila and Luna is that Luna is in prison and they’ll never have to deal with her. She can’t believe Sheila is his mother and Luna is his daughter, but she’s committed to him.