The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 25, 2025: Luna bonds with Remy

Sheila bonds with Poppy while Remy and Luna have a chat in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 25, 2025.

We begin today with a rainbow over the ocean, but all is not well in Malibu as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) realizes that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) daughter — the same Luna who tried to kill her.

Remy (Christian Weissman) can’t believe he came across Luna while trying to help Bill. When he asks if he should be concerned about being there alone with her, calling her the Forrester intern who killed two people, she points out that she’s a former intern. She’s having a great time toying with him.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) knows Poppy (Romy Park) is struggling with knowing her daughter is behind bars, but then she adds “but look at me.” Sheila is no longer in jail despite her crimes, and she’s thriving.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is looking at his father’s painting when Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in and hugs him. Ridge asks if she’s ok with him “coming in for seconds” and he moves to give her a big kiss.

Luna asks “Dario” about fixing the AC and Remy says he’s supposed to finish the job for Bill. He realizes that she’s not supposed to let anyone know where she is. She says her dad “isn’t around anymore” and her mother doesn’t have a clue.

Poppy admits it’s awful to visit Luna in jail. Sheila is sympathetic. But when Poppy says that the last time she went to visit her she wasn’t there, it gives Sheila pause. She’s suddenly very interested in this bit of information.

Taylor knows that things are bad at work, but when she looks at being with Ridge she feels gratitude for Thomas thriving, their grandkids and Steffy being in such a great place.

Steffy calls this all a nightmare but Finn insists it’s real. She thinks it’s a lie, but he says it’s real and he’s Luna’s father. “I’m incredibly sorry,” he says as she weeps.

Sheila gets clarification about going to the prison to see Luna and her not being there. She asks Poppy if Luna didn’t want to see her but Poppy says she’s not at the facility. Sheila wonders if she was at a medical facility or at a court date, but Poppy says they said she wasn’t at the facility. As if she wasn’t worried enough about her daughter. She can’t believe she has a daughter who could have done such horrible things, and she can’t believe Luna will be put away for the rest of her life.

Remy asks about house arrest, but Luna calls it “mansion arrest.” Remy can’t believe Bill would just spring her from jail, but Luna says they have a close relationship. Only Remy knows she’s there, and she jokes that she’d have to kill him if he tells anyone. They share a smile. Looks like something could be brewing there.

Ridge jokes about gratitude, noting that with the company being gone it’s hard to have gratitude. He asks her how she can put things in such a great perspective and make him feel like everything will be ok. She reminds him how strong the Forrester family is and she also knows that their kids have a great support system.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy asks how Finn didn’t know this, and Finn says he never would have known if not for Li running the paternity test and finding out that Tom Starr wasn’t Luna’s father. When he ran his own test, he discovered that he was Luna’s father. Steffy is inconsolable.

Sheila says that she and Poppy aren’t so different because “circumstances” are keeping them from their children. Sheila can’t see Finn because of his “overbearing wife” and Poppy says she can’t see her daughter because she killed two people. Sheila misses Finn so much and she can imagine how much Poppy misses Luna. Poppy tearfully admits that she’ll never have her daughter in her life again and Sheila says she wants to have a place in her son’s life and she wants to be there in Hayes’ life because she missed seeing Finn growing up. She would give anything to have a relationship with them.

Remy tells Luna that his work is done. Luna says Bill has “people” to take care of the house but Remy says that Bill’s people did a horrible job. He would love to do more work for Bill and make more money. He mentions leaving through the service gate and Luna says it’s because Bill didn’t want him to see her.

Ridge studies his father’s portrait when Taylor comes in with beers. They talk about Steffy and Finn, and how they overcome their challenges. “The heart knows what it wants,” Taylor says, noting that she doesn’t think there’s anything they can’t overcome.

Finn insists that he asked Poppy years ago if he could be Luna’s father, and then he tried to put the whole thing out of his mind. Steffy says that the person who drugged her and put her in a cage is his daughter.

Sheila says she missed out on all of Finn’s “firsts” as he was growing up, and she wants to have them if she could be part of Hayes’ life. It breaks her heart. Poppy listens with sympathy as Sheila says she’d love to be a great grandmother for her grandchild.

Luna notes that Bill would freak out if he knew she was talking to Remy. She knows it’s a risk but she asks if he’ll keep her secret. He promises that his lips are sealed.

Taylor says that Steffy is resilient after all the stuff with Sheila and Luna. Ridge hopes they can overcome anything.

Steffy doesn’t blame Finn for what happened with Poppy because Poppy never should have done that. But now that they know Luna is his daughter, it changes everything. He admits it was killing him knowing he had to tell her about it, knowing how much pain it would cause her. Steffy can’t believe Finn already told her that Sheila was his mother, and now this. He hopes she doesn’t run away from him but he wouldn’t blame her if she wanted to get away as quickly as possible. He loves her so much and begs her not to give up on him. He won’t let Luna come between them. She’s his life, along with Kelly and Hayes. They’re all that matter. She points out that he has another child, Luna, his daughter who tried to kill her. “How much more of this am I supposed to take?” she asks. He’s stunned as she weeps.