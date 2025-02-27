The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 27, 2025: Finn and Luna come face to face

Finn and Luna come face to face in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 27, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) if she’s ok. She says she can’t run away from the truth so he can go to work and they will get through this thing with Luna (Lisa Yamada) together. They’ve done it before with Sheila and they can handle it again with Luna.

Luna is comfortably lounging at Bill’s house looking at pictures of Forrester Creations news, specifically pictures of Will. She smiles.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) and Zende (Delon De Metz) about the perfume launch and he has no doubt it’s going to be successful. Eric (John McCook) says it’s a shame that they’re not there to celebrate and he makes a comment about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent), which leads Ridge to say Carter isn’t enjoying anything. Daphne agrees, saying Carter isn’t happy right now. Ridge knows Carter finally realizes that Hope (Annika Noelle) brainwashed him.

Carter is in the office at work, thinking about his conversation with Ridge. Hope walks in and can tell Carter is distracted. She asks if he’s ready for the launch and if Daphne is there yet. She’s concerned that Daphne isn’t there yet, but Carter only looks at her with a calculated expression.

Daphne says she’s spent lots of time with Carter and she knows that he misses their family and their friendship. Zende says they should get to the office, and Daphne vows to see their friend, and their company, returned to them.

Steffy is home doing laundry. She thinks back to her conversation with Finn about him being Luna’s father. She doesn’t hear when Taylor (Rebecca Budig) comes in and asks what’s wrong.

Luna is smiling at Will’s picture, but when she sees all of the pictures of him with Electra, she frowns and moves on to an article about Tom Starr. She zooms in on his image and frowns again, moving to the mirror. She doesn’t see anything of him in her reflection.

Finn paces in the prison waiting room. He tells the guard he needs to see Luna and he’s not taking no for an answer.

Ridge tells Eric that he doesn’t think Carter is happy with the success. As Zende said, the jewelry line was a huge success and no one was happy but Hope. He tells his father to watch the fragrance launch and see for himself.

Daphne and Zende arrive at the office. Hope tells her that marketing and sales are on standby, and Zende says PR is on standby too. Daphne says it’s important to know that they’re all there together and if it succeeds, “who knows what could happen.”

Taylor can tell Steffy is struggling with something. Steffy says she can’t find the words to tell her what’s happening, assuring her mother it’s nothing to do with Kelly or Hayes, but it has to do with children.

Luna keeps looking in the mirror. She just can’t see a link to Tom Starr.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful

The prison representative says that Luna isn’t being held in their facility, which only makes Finn even angrier. He’s not going to take no for an answer. “I’m her father,” he says.

The prison official asks for clarification, and Finn explains that they did a DNA test to prove Tom Starr wasn’t her father. That’s why he needs to talk to her. The official reveals that Luna is on house arrest but won’t say more.

“Who is my father?” Luna wonders.

Ridge praises the PR team and Eric says the fragrance line is a huge success that will make a lot of money for their company. But he feels like he’s rooting against their team.

Hope and Zende report that the fragrance line is surpassing their expectations. When a major financial magazine praises the collaboration, Hope calls it proof that his move was the right thing to do, but Carter looks unsure.

Taylor asks if Steffy is pregnant. Steffy says she’s not pregnant, but there has been an “addition” to the family.

At work, Finn searches for answers online. He gets a text from a number that shows Luna is being held at Bill Spencer’s house.

Ridge closes his computer and declares the fragrance line a success. He tells Eric he should feel relieved because when they take the company back it will be a big success.

Carter and Daphne are getting requests for interviews. Zende praises Daphne, who is thrilled. Hope credits Carter for his progressive leadership, which makes Carter uncomfortable. Zende and Hope have to get to a meeting, but she kisses him and tells him they’ll celebrate later. Once they’re alone, Carter says Daphne deserves credit but she can tell he feels bad about what’s happening. She knows he cares about what’s going on with Ridge.

Steffy says she’s trying to be strong. Taylor stops her and tells her to breathe and start from the beginning. Steffy tells her about how she noticed Finn was distracted. She recalls him telling her on their anniversary that he needed to talk to her, but then they both got busy. She finally had time to talk with him and it was about a woman from his past. Steffy tells Taylor he was taken advantage of when he was 18 and she was an older woman. She was his first. Taylor can’t believe she knows the person, and when Steffy reveals it’s Poppy, Taylor can’t believe it. Steffy says that’s not even the worst of it.

There’s a knock at the door and Luna hesitates. She smiles deviously and thinks “Dario” is back. She opens the door. “Cousin Finn,” she says, backing up. She apologizes for what she has done, and suddenly Finn comes toward her and hugs her. But it’s no normal hug. He clings to her with tears in her eyes and she hugs him back.