The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 3, 2025: 'I'm your father'

Taylor tells Steffy to get out of town while Finn reveals the truth to Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 3, 2025.

We kick off the new week at the Spencer Estate, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) she’s not going to make excuses for what she’s done, regardless if she had a mother or father. She wonders if she had a father who could guide her if it would have made a difference. Finn says he didn’t know.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) can’t believe the news and thinks it’s all too much for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to deal with. Steffy thought she could deal with it but it’s hitting her. And she knows Finn is struggling with it too. Taylor promises that they will figure it out and that the test is wrong. Steffy can only wish Luna wasn’t part of their family.

Hope (Annika Noelle) walks into the CEO office in time to see Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) kissing Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and she instantly looks like she’s trying to figure out what to do. Cater takes a step back as Daphne asks if she went “too far.” She knows he’s with Hope but she’s wanted to kiss him since they met. Suddenly Hope has a new enemy in her sights.

Taylor can’t believe Steffy is supposed to welcome two women who tried to kill her into the family. Steffy has to consider her children, Taylor says, and she proposes that Steffy take the kids and leave.

Luna tells Finn that their moms weren’t close so he couldn’t be expected to know what was going on. He wasn’t responsible for her, and her mom was always dragging her around. That said, Luna was happy to be Finn’s “little cousin.”

Daphne tells Carter he should be "ecstatic" over the launch. The fragrance and jewelry lines are doing great. Carter agrees, but Daphne can see the regret in him over what happened with Ridge. She didn’t expect to see the regret in him when she first came to LA. Hope listens in as she says Carter is also very handsome.

Steffy doesn’t want to run away. She’s safe with Finn, she loves him. Taylor loves him too, but she’s worried about her daughter and grandchildren. Taylor thinks all of this pain could have been avoided if only Finn had been honest about the night he spent with Poppy in the first place.

Luna appreciates how Finn always looked out for her. He agrees that he should have been there for her. Luna points out that Finn couldn’t have been able to fill in for her father, but she’s glad he’s there. Finn can’t believe she’s serving house arrest, and even after Luna’s explanation, Finn doesn’t like this. She wishes that Bill was her father, but he’s not. She has to accept that Tom Starr is her father. Finn tells her that Tom is not her father, which leaves her speechless.

Daphne can see that Carter feels remorse for what he did when he took the company away. Hope listens as Carter says he was doing what he thought was right. Daphne adds that Carter was doing this because of his love for Hope and her family, and he admits love was part of it. He doesn’t know if he knows what’s right. Daphne mentions their kiss and says it’s time for her to go back to Paris.

Taylor says all of the danger in her life is coming from Finn, but Steffy doesn’t think that at all. Taylor doesn’t blame Finn for who his birth mother is, but she worries Steffy is putting Hayes in danger and says she knows what to do.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna read Tom’s letters but it feels wrong that he’s her father. Finn says her instincts were right. Luna wonders if Finn knows how she’s feeling because of the situation with his birth parents. She says it was so hard having to go from place to place, and when she was older she retreated into the dark places in her head. She wondered if she would be better off with a stable male role model. “Someone like you, Finn,” she adds.

Carter is taken aback when Daphne says she wants to leave LA. “Maybe it’s best,” she says. “Maybe you’re right,” he replies. She says goodbye, leaving her lace necklace for him to smell. Hope walks in and sees him holding it in her hand. He stuffs it in his pocket as she asks how his talk with Daphne went.

Steffy can’t believe her mother wants her to leave Finn, pointing out that she’d be breaking up her family. She says Luna isn’t a threat, but Taylor points out that once Sheila finds out that she has a granddaughter, she’ll probably try to break her out of jail herself. Taylor says this environment isn’t safe and she thinks Steffy and the kids should stay with them at Eric’s house.

Luna doesn't expect Finn to understand, because plenty of kids grow up without fathers. She’s ashamed of what she did, especially what she did to Steffy, who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. She hates how cruel she was. It was like she left her body, which was a coping mechanism she developed as a kid. She wanted her father to come and take her away so she could feel real love. Finn keeps saying he didn’t know, but when she says it’s ok, he says it’s not ok because she’s always wanted to look into her father’s eyes and see the man who helped bring her into this world. “That day has finally come,” he says, telling her “it’s me. I’m your father.” He hugs a very confused Luna, and while he looks relieved to get the truth off his chest, Luna doesn’t seem to feel as comforted as she thought she’d be.