The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 10, 2025: Steffy shuts down Luna's hopes of a relationship with Finn

Steffy puts Luna in her place in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 10, 2025.

We start the week off at the Spencer Estate, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that she’s a monster and she’s going back to jail.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is on the phone with a patient. He tells him that the patient’s choices in the past are impacting his life now and it makes Finn stop to think about his conversation with Steffy about Luna being at Bill’s house. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) walks in, wanting to say hello to her son.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) has no place at the company and she wants him to tell her to go back to Paris right away. Daphne looks on as Carter hesitates. Hope points out that Daphne crossed a line by kissing him and she needs to go. But when she asks if he agrees, he doesn’t say anything.

Finn says he can’t deal with Sheila right now and she can immediately tell that something is wrong.

Luna tells Steffy that she feels terrible for what she did. When she says she can’t believe she did what she did to her father’s wife, Steffy warns her that she shouldn’t be too comfortable with that term because she’s never going to see him again. Luna looks stricken.

Hope says Daphne has no respect for her or Hope’s relationship with Carter, or the company. Daphne says this isn’t the same company, asking Carter if he feels the same way about the company. She says he’s “tormented” after taking the company from his friends and family. Daphne says that when she arrived at Forrester she expected to see Carter as a power-hungry executive but he’s not like that. He simply lost his way. Carter speaks up, saying the idea to take over the company was his idea. Daphne says Hope never tried to talk him out of it, and she’s using him.

Finn tries to get Sheila out of his office but she sits down and asks what’s wrong. She knows Steffy doesn’t want her three, but she’s sorry for everything she’s done and she’s still his birth mother. She tells him that she feels so much heartbreak over what she missed in Finn and Hayes’ lives and Steffy won’t let them near her. She tells Finn that he doesn’t understand what it’s like being a mother and not being able to know if her son is ok or if things would be different if she’d been there. Oh, Sheila, if you only knew.

Luna says she’s Finn’s daughter no matter what. And she’s Hayes’ sister. Steffy freaks out over Luna saying it, but Luna says it’s true nonetheless. She begs Steffy not to take Finn away from her. When Bill (Don Diamont) walks in, Steffy demands to know why he released “this monster” from prison.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope says the narrative that she’s using people is so old. Daphne points out that her line was cancelled and she’s been there long enough to know Carter lost his way trying to defend her. Hope says she doesn’t know anything about their relationship and she thinks Daphne is projecting on their relationship because they don’t have one. Hope asks Carter to tell Daphne to leave, but he says forcing her to leave would be a mistake. It was only one kiss, he points out, reminding her that she can relate to that. With the line launching it makes sense to have Daphne around.

Sheila tells Finn that she’s trying to help because she knows something is bothering her. She asks if it has something to do with Steffy.

Steffy tells Bill that she can’t believe he brought Luna into his house. She tells Bill that the bond he has with Luna is a lie, but Bill says she’s broken and he can help her. When Steffy asks how long she’s been there, Bill says she’s been there for a while, in secret. He says she can make up for what she did, but Steffy says Luna is an evil person and she deserves to be in prison. When he challenges her by asking if she really could put her husband’s daughter in prison and deny them the chance to have a meaningful relationship, she doesn’t respond.

Hope is floored that Carter is siding with Daphne, but he reminds her that they took over the company to help protect their employees and they need to show her grace. Carter tells Hope that her mother and Zende are worried about Daphne leaving and it’s important that she stays in LA. Hope storms out and Carter follows while Daphne grabs her passport and tosses it down, settling into the chair.

Finn tells Sheila he knows she thinks she’s helping him but he says he can figure it out. Sheila insists that no matter what is happening, nothing can sever the relationship between a parent and a child. She misses Finn and Hayes and wants to know them both.

Luna says her whole life has been hard and knowing Finn is her father changed everything. She hopes that it means she can change. Steffy reminds her that Sheila’s blood runs through her veins too. When Luna says that she can feel Finn’s love, Steffy asks how it all worked out for Poppy. Luna begs to have a chance to prove that she’s a changed woman. Steffy says she’s out of her mind and Bill is naive to think she can change. Steffy doesn’t care about any of it. She’s going to make sure Luna goes back to prison. She tells Luna that the love she thinks she saw in Finn’s eyes is pity. She says she wanted to find humanity in Luna’s eyes while Luna had her locked up, but she didn’t see anything. So she will never be Finn’s daughter. Ever.